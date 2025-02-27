GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Verizon starts offering big discounts, free perks to mobile customers

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo
Verizon has just announced a very interesting promotion for customers who eventually decide to bundle mobile and internet services together. Besides offering $15 off each month’s bill when adding internet to a mobile plan, Verizon will also gift customers a perk in the form of an entertainment subscription.

Starting today, Verizon customers with Home Internet will be eligible for a $15 per month discount when combined with any postpaid mobile phone plan. Thanks to the discount, access to Verizon Home Internet will cost as low as $35 per month.

The Big Red confirmed that the discount can be combined with the discounts it offers to Military, First Responders, Students, and Teachers, which will result in even bigger discounts for these categories.

As mentioned earlier, apart from the $15/month discount, Verizon mobile customers who add a premium home internet plan are eligible for a free perk – up to $10 per month toward various entertainment subscriptions like Netflix & Max (With Ads), Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), Apple Music Family or YouTube Premium.

Customers who add a premium home internet plan are eligible for a perk credit of up to $10/month | Image credit: Verizon

Last but not least, those who decide to bundle their internet and mobile services will receive premium customer care, including personalized greetings and expedited support when they contact Verizon by phone or live chat.

We built the Verizon model of convergence to meet the changing habits of our customers’ lives and provide them with the most choice in the industry. Customers deserve an amazing network experience at home and on the go, and value on entertainment they cannot get anywhere else. You get more value from Verizon across our full portfolio of products and services versus anyone else in the industry.

Verizon Consumer CEO Sowmynarayan Sampath, February 2025

In related news, Verizon announced that this May, Value customers who have both an eligible Fios Home Internet plan and a mobile service plan from Verizon Value brands including Verizon Prepaid, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family, and Visible, will receive a $15/month discount off of their Fios bill excluding Verizon Forward.

Recommended Stories
And if you’re a fan of exclusive entertainment experiences, you’ll be happy to know that beginning March 1 through April 4, select Verizon brick and mortar stores will host immersive experiences featuring Max’s new season of The White Lotus.

Those who participate in the immersive retail experience will have the chance to win a free perk like Max, but details about eligibility are only offered in-store.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless