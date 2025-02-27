Verizon starts offering big discounts, free perks to mobile customers
Verizon has just announced a very interesting promotion for customers who eventually decide to bundle mobile and internet services together. Besides offering $15 off each month’s bill when adding internet to a mobile plan, Verizon will also gift customers a perk in the form of an entertainment subscription.
The Big Red confirmed that the discount can be combined with the discounts it offers to Military, First Responders, Students, and Teachers, which will result in even bigger discounts for these categories.
Last but not least, those who decide to bundle their internet and mobile services will receive premium customer care, including personalized greetings and expedited support when they contact Verizon by phone or live chat.
In related news, Verizon announced that this May, Value customers who have both an eligible Fios Home Internet plan and a mobile service plan from Verizon Value brands including Verizon Prepaid, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family, and Visible, will receive a $15/month discount off of their Fios bill excluding Verizon Forward.
Those who participate in the immersive retail experience will have the chance to win a free perk like Max, but details about eligibility are only offered in-store.
Starting today, Verizon customers with Home Internet will be eligible for a $15 per month discount when combined with any postpaid mobile phone plan. Thanks to the discount, access to Verizon Home Internet will cost as low as $35 per month.
As mentioned earlier, apart from the $15/month discount, Verizon mobile customers who add a premium home internet plan are eligible for a free perk – up to $10 per month toward various entertainment subscriptions like Netflix & Max (With Ads), Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), Apple Music Family or YouTube Premium.
Customers who add a premium home internet plan are eligible for a perk credit of up to $10/month | Image credit: Verizon
We built the Verizon model of convergence to meet the changing habits of our customers’ lives and provide them with the most choice in the industry. Customers deserve an amazing network experience at home and on the go, and value on entertainment they cannot get anywhere else. You get more value from Verizon across our full portfolio of products and services versus anyone else in the industry.
– Verizon Consumer CEO Sowmynarayan Sampath, February 2025
And if you’re a fan of exclusive entertainment experiences, you’ll be happy to know that beginning March 1 through April 4, select Verizon brick and mortar stores will host immersive experiences featuring Max’s new season of The White Lotus.
