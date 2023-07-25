Verizon to the raise price of its grandfathered plans (again)
Verizon’s Home Internet 5G and 4G LTE plans are not the only ones that will have their prices raised. We reported earlier today that the Big Red is expected to implement a $10 price hike for bundled Home Internet 5G and 4G LTE plans. The changes are supposed to be announced tomorrow, July 26, but they might take effect later.
Starting August 23, there will be a $3 increase on specific legacy Unlimited plans and a $5 increase to the Single Basic Phone plan. As such, the impacted plans are Single Basic Phone and Mix & Match, which includes Go 2.0, Beyond 2.0, and Above.
If the report proves to be accurate, and we have no reason to believe otherwise, this will be the second price increase for grandfathered plans. Verizon adjusted prices of its low tier plans early this year, but it looks like it wasn’t enough to make them profitable.
The price hikes are probably meant to force customers to switch to newer plans, especially since Verizon no longer offers support for these cheap grandfathered plans. Unfortunately, Verizon doesn’t offer a price guarantee for these plans, so they can change the price very often.
But there’s more bad news for Verizon customers, as the carrier prepares another set of price hikes, which will affect those with grandfathered plans. The Mobile Report has received a screenshot that confirms the planned changes for these low-tier plans, so if you’re subscribed to Mix & Match, Start 1.0 or Single Basic Phone, you’ll certainly be affected by these changes.
Starting August 23, there will be a $3 increase on specific legacy Unlimited plans and a $5 increase to the Single Basic Phone plan. As such, the impacted plans are Single Basic Phone and Mix & Match, which includes Go 2.0, Beyond 2.0, and Above.
On the bright side, watches and tablets will not be affected by these changes, just voice lines. The announcement is expected to go live tomorrow, but the changes won’t affect consumers until either August 23 or 29. The screenshot leaked mentions both dates, so it’s yet unclear when exactly the price increases will take effect.
If the report proves to be accurate, and we have no reason to believe otherwise, this will be the second price increase for grandfathered plans. Verizon adjusted prices of its low tier plans early this year, but it looks like it wasn’t enough to make them profitable.
The price hikes are probably meant to force customers to switch to newer plans, especially since Verizon no longer offers support for these cheap grandfathered plans. Unfortunately, Verizon doesn’t offer a price guarantee for these plans, so they can change the price very often.
Things that are NOT allowed: