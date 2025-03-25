Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Verizon's statement that its Frontline service is "the network that really puts first responders first" has been given the thumbs up by the National Advertising Division (NAD), after T-Mobile, filed a formal complaint contenting that claim. This means Verizon can continue to claim this in its ads, as the NAD doesn't think it suggests Verizon is the only company that cares about these important workers. The decision came after a quick review process started by T-Mobile, who didn't like how Verizon worded its commercials.
In this particular case, the NAD decided that Verizon's statement, when you look at the ads, doesn't actually say they're the only ones who care about first responders. The NAD thinks the ads reasonably suggest that Verizon really focuses on first responders, but it doesn't mean other networks don't do the same. Following the NAD's decision, Verizon said in a statement that it was satisfied with the results.
The NAD, which is part of a group that handles advertising disputes, has the job of ensuring that there is truthfulness and accuracy in marketing. Their "Fast-Track SWIFT" process is a speedy way to deal with single issues in advertising, like this one. T-Mobile's objection was with how Verizon said things, arguing it might make people think Verizon was the only phone company that makes first responders a priority. T-Mobile pointed out that all the big phone companies, including them with their own special network for first responders, offer similar benefits.
The wireless carrier service market in the US is super competitive, with Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T always trying to one-up each other when it comes to adding new customers. All three offer special services and network features for different groups, including first responders. For example, T-Mobile has its Connecting Heroes program, and AT&T has FirstNet, a network specifically for first responders that they built with the government. These show that everyone in the industry knows how important good communication services are for emergency workers.
Verizon's Frontline page claims they 'Truly prioritize first responders'. | Image credit — Verizon
Though NAD cases involving wireless carriers are not that uncommon, it can be quite dizzying to see how these companies go at each other for specific lines or words used in advertisements. Just recently, Verizon also disputed T-Mobile's claim in ads that it was the "first and only" to offer satellite messaging services as a result of its partnership with Starlink, which the NAD found was actually not a false statement.
While Verizon can keep talking about how much they focus on first responders with their Frontline service, this ruling doesn't mean they're the only ones who are doing it. It just shows that it's important for ads to be clear and not misleading, especially when it comes to important services like those for first responders.
