Verizon grants Rescue 42 the "Verizon Frontline Verified" status

Verizon
Nobody wants to experience an emergency situation, but if such an event occurs, you'd want the first responders to have the best possible technique and equipment available.

Verizon has officially named Rescue 42 as the newest recipient of its "Verizon Frontline Verified" status, a recognition reserved for partners whose products meet the rigorous standards required for public safety use on Verizon's network.

Rescue 42 is a longstanding innovator in the fire and rescue equipment space and it has been developing mission-critical tools for nearly 30 years.

It all started in 1995 after founder Tim O'Connell developed a tool in response to challenges faced during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. The company later introduced widely used products such as the TeleCrib Strut System in 1999 and its composite version in 2005. Based in Chico, California, Rescue 42 supplies stabilization and extrication tools to thousands of departments across the US and Canada.

Now, the company joins a growing list of vendors whose solutions have been evaluated and approved for use by first responders across the country.



Rescue 42's flagship product, the miniNSD AiO (Network System Deployable All-in-One), is a compact, ruggedized portable cell tower designed for rapid deployment in emergency situations.

Equipped with satellite backhaul and built to endure harsh conditions, the miniNSD AiO supports up to 64 connected devices and offers Wi-Fi coverage of up to 500 feet. This is crucial for times of emergency when things like cellular coverage and internet connectivity (that we take for granted) can't be relied on.

Despite its capabilities, the miniNSD unit remains small enough to be carried or rolled in its transport case, making it ideal for use in the field.

Amy Velazquez, President and COO of Rescue 42, emphasized the importance of the recognition, describing it as a testament to the company's commitment to delivering high-quality communication tools that reliably perform on networks like Verizon's.

The "Verizon Frontline Verified" designation is part of Verizon's broader initiative to support public safety agencies by certifying equipment that can stand up to real-world emergencies. Vendors seeking this designation must participate in the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program and submit their products for thorough evaluation.
