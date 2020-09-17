Verizon adds new 5G and unlimited plans for connected devices

Have a tablet, a laptop, a jetpack or a smartwatch? Verizon is giving you more unlimited options for your connected devices including unlimited access to Verizon's blinding fast 5G Ultra Wideband speeds when connected to a compatible device. Angie Klein, Verizon Senior Vice President, Consumer Segment Marketing said, "As consumers demand more flexibility in where and how they work, we've created a plan that gives them more of the fast and dependable Internet they need, at home or on the go. For those not quite lucky enough to be eligible for 5G Home or Fios Internet when working or doing remote learning from home, Unlimited Plus also provides a fast backup option when the neighborhood Internet service isn’t good enough."

Verizon offers new unlimited plans for connected devices







Starting today, September 17th, the Unlimited Plus plan can be purchased for $30 per month with an existing smartphone on an unlimited plan. This new plan gives you unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband service for your compatible tablet. Of course, by compatible, we mean that you'll need to use a slate that works with Verizon's zippy mmWave 5G signals (aka 5G Ultra Wideband). These devices include the Lenovo Flex 5G laptop, the InseegMiFi M2100 5G UW mobile hotspot and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G tablet. All three devices are available from Verizon. The Unlimited Plus plan also offers tablet owners unlimited 4G LTE and 30GB of premium 4G LTE data that won't be throttled even during periods of heavy 4G LTE traffic). It also provides unlimited mobile hotspot service that drops from 4G LTE speed to 600Kbps for the remainder of the month after 30GB of 4G LTE has been consumed.











The Unlimited Plus plan offers MiFis, hotspots and jetpacks unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband service and unlimited mobile hotspot (30GB of 4G LTE and 600Kbps for the remainder of the month). But what if you don't need or want 5G service? Verizon has you covered there as well.





The Unlimited plan for tablets and hotspots costs $20 per month if you already have a Verizon unlimited smartphone plan. This plan gives tablets unlimited 4G LTE data. After 15GB has been consumed, your service could be temporarily throttled during periods of network congestion. This plan also includes unlimited mobile hotspot sevice with 15GB of 4G LTE data. Once that amount of data is consumed, the hotspot data speed drops to 600Kbps for the remainder of the month. The Unlimited service for Jetpacks, MiFi, and hotspots also features unlimited service with 15GB traveling at 4G LTE data speed. After that faster data speed is used, data speed drops to 600Kbps for the rest of the month.





Lastly, Verizon has made things easier for smartwatch users. The Unlimited smartwatch plan is priced at $10 per month although you must already have an existing smartphone on an unlimited plan. This plan comes with unlimited data, 15GB of which runs at 4G LTE data speed. Once the 15GB is consumed, data could be temporarily throttled during times of network congestion. This plan also features unlimited talk and text.





All of Verizon's connected plans will also work with the carrier's Nationwide 5G service when it is launched later this year. This will require a 5G Nationwide capable device inside the Verizon 5G Nationwide coverage area. The latter service does not call for the use of mmWave 5G and instead deploys dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology. This allows LTE and 5G signals to travel simultaneously over low-band signals. The latter travel farther and penetrate structures better than the mmWave 5G used for Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, but will not deliver the extremely fast 5G data speeds that mmWave is known for.

