Verizon uses advanced technologies to set new 5G upload speed record
Verizon, the biggest carrier in the United States, is also the fastest when it comes to 5G upload speeds, at least in theory. The Big Red claims it successfully completed a trial in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm, achieving North American uplink speeds of 480 Mbps.
During the test, Verizon made use of Advanced 5G technologies, which combines two TDD carrier component aggregation with C-band spectrum and uplink MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output). The combination of these technologies enabled the companies to achieve a US record-breaking 480 Mbps uplink speed using sub-6 GHz spectrum.
But the more practical benefits that this technology hopes to provide customers apply mostly to real-time apps like video conferencing, cloud gaming, IoT communication, and maybe even augmented reality (AR).
In a time when social media eats a huge chunk of our everyday lives, it’s important to spend as little time as possible uploading media content at the highest resolution possible. This 5G technology makes it possible, although it might come at a high price, at least at launch.
Speaking of which, Verizon has been actively improving its network with 5G advanced technology, high-speed fiber, and enhanced network infrastructure to be able to handle massive data demands of real-time apps.
For non-tech-savvies, MIMO is a technology that uses multiple antennas on the network and the device to send and receive multiple data streams simultaneously. MIMO is suppsoed to enhance throughput, reliability, and coverage by taking advantage of the multiple antennas it has to prevent any possible interference and further improve signal strength.
On the other hand, TDD is a method that allows both uplink and downlink to share the same frequency band but at different time slots. This technology is typically used to dynamically allocate time for uploads and downloads based on dynamically shifting network demands.
Verizon expects to attract numerous businesses with its 5G enhanced uplink capabilities demonstrated in the trial, which seems to be fast enough to allow them to unlock multiple benefits like AI, smarter automation, improved efficiency, as well as more immersive user experiences.
This achievement is a powerful demonstration of Verizon, Ericsson, and Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to advancing the 5G frontier. Fast upload speeds are essential for applications where every second matters, ensuring seamless data transmission from devices to the cloud for real-time interactions. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of empowering businesses to fully leverage AI, driving smarter automation, greater efficiency, and more engaging user experiences.
– Sunil Patil, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, February 2025
Verizon has already started to improve its network with 5G advanced technologies | Image credit: PhoneArena
