Verizon uses advanced technologies to set new 5G upload speed record

On the other hand, TDD is a method that allows both uplink and downlink to share the same frequency band but at different time slots. This technology is typically used to dynamically allocate time for uploads and downloads based on dynamically shifting network demands.expects to attract numerous businesses with its 5G enhanced uplink capabilities demonstrated in the trial, which seems to be fast enough to allow them to unlock multiple benefits like AI, smarter automation, improved efficiency, as well as more immersive user experiences.

Verizon has already started to improve its network with 5G advanced technologies | Image credit: PhoneArena

But the more practical benefits that this technology hopes to provide customers apply mostly to real-time apps like video conferencing, cloud gaming, IoT communication, and maybe even augmented reality (AR).In a time when social media eats a huge chunk of our everyday lives, it’s important to spend as little time as possible uploading media content at the highest resolution possible. This 5G technology makes it possible, although it might come at a high price, at least at launch.Speaking of which,has been actively improving its network with 5G advanced technology, high-speed fiber, and enhanced network infrastructure to be able to handle massive data demands of real-time apps.