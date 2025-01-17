With Verizon's 5G speed, Straight Talk's new Unlimited plans are now all about more data
Straight Talk, a prepaid brand powered by Verizon's 5G network and available exclusively at Walmart, has just made a big change to its Unlimited Gold and Platinum plans.
These new plans seem to be aimed at users who can't get enough data. Now, both the Unlimited Gold and Platinum options come with unlimited premium data over Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks, promising you can stream and browse without hiccups – even in crowded areas. The plans also come with access to 5G Ultra-Wideband, which promises speeds up to ten times faster than your typical 4G LTE.
A key improvement with the new plans is the boosted hotspot features. With the Unlimited Gold plan, you get 30 GB of hotspot data, while the Platinum plan takes it a step further with unlimited hotspot access. On top of that, both plans now come with $100 annual credits for new devices, helping you stay on top of the latest tech.
Now, let's wrap things up with the price and quick comparison: the Unlimited Gold Plan starts at $50 per month with Auto Pay. For $10 more per line each month, the Unlimited Platinum Plan gives you everything in the Gold Plan, plus unlimited mobile hotspot and ongoing Device Protection.
These new plans seem to be aimed at users who can't get enough data. Now, both the Unlimited Gold and Platinum options come with unlimited premium data over Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks, promising you can stream and browse without hiccups – even in crowded areas. The plans also come with access to 5G Ultra-Wideband, which promises speeds up to ten times faster than your typical 4G LTE.
Keep in mind, though, that the availability and performance of 5G Ultra-Wideband can depend heavily on where you are. It's lightning-fast, but its range is limited, and obstacles can easily get in the way.
A key improvement with the new plans is the boosted hotspot features. With the Unlimited Gold plan, you get 30 GB of hotspot data, while the Platinum plan takes it a step further with unlimited hotspot access. On top of that, both plans now come with $100 annual credits for new devices, helping you stay on top of the latest tech.
Speaking of new devices, the Unlimited Platinum Plan includes Device Protection. This gives customers added peace of mind, so they can use their devices without constantly worrying about accidents or damage, saving them from unexpected costs.
We gathered insights into what our consumers are looking for, and that is blazing-fast connectivity, unlimited premium data, device credits, and more hotspot capabilities – so we are excited to bring those offerings to them with Straight Talk's enhanced plans.
– David Kim, SVP & CRO of Verizon Value, January 2025
The upgraded Unlimited Gold and Unlimited Platinum Plans are now up for grabs for both new and current customers on straighttalk.com. If you prefer shopping in person, these plans will hit Walmart starting January 20.
Now, let's wrap things up with the price and quick comparison: the Unlimited Gold Plan starts at $50 per month with Auto Pay. For $10 more per line each month, the Unlimited Platinum Plan gives you everything in the Gold Plan, plus unlimited mobile hotspot and ongoing Device Protection.
Recommended Stories
If you're still unsure which carrier or plan suits you best, feel free to check out our comparisons for more details and help you make an informed choice.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: