With Verizon's 5G speed, Straight Talk's new Unlimited plans are now all about more data

Straight Talk logo displayed over a green background.
Straight Talk, a prepaid brand powered by Verizon's 5G network and available exclusively at Walmart, has just made a big change to its Unlimited Gold and Platinum plans.

These new plans seem to be aimed at users who can't get enough data. Now, both the Unlimited Gold and Platinum options come with unlimited premium data over Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks, promising you can stream and browse without hiccups – even in crowded areas. The plans also come with access to 5G Ultra-Wideband, which promises speeds up to ten times faster than your typical 4G LTE.

Keep in mind, though, that the availability and performance of 5G Ultra-Wideband can depend heavily on where you are. It's lightning-fast, but its range is limited, and obstacles can easily get in the way.


A key improvement with the new plans is the boosted hotspot features. With the Unlimited Gold plan, you get 30 GB of hotspot data, while the Platinum plan takes it a step further with unlimited hotspot access. On top of that, both plans now come with $100 annual credits for new devices, helping you stay on top of the latest tech.

Speaking of new devices, the Unlimited Platinum Plan includes Device Protection. This gives customers added peace of mind, so they can use their devices without constantly worrying about accidents or damage, saving them from unexpected costs.

We gathered insights into what our consumers are looking for, and that is blazing-fast connectivity, unlimited premium data, device credits, and more hotspot capabilities – so we are excited to bring those offerings to them with Straight Talk's enhanced plans.

– David Kim, SVP & CRO of Verizon Value, January 2025

The upgraded Unlimited Gold and Unlimited Platinum Plans are now up for grabs for both new and current customers on straighttalk.com. If you prefer shopping in person, these plans will hit Walmart starting January 20.

Now, let's wrap things up with the price and quick comparison: the Unlimited Gold Plan starts at $50 per month with Auto Pay. For $10 more per line each month, the Unlimited Platinum Plan gives you everything in the Gold Plan, plus unlimited mobile hotspot and ongoing Device Protection.

If you're still unsure which carrier or plan suits you best, feel free to check out our comparisons for more details and help you make an informed choice.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

