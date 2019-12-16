Verizon lights up 5G network in parts of Los Angeles
As per Verizon's official statement, its 5G network will soon cover various regions in Los Angeles, but a more detailed coverage map will be available on December 20. So, customers in Los Angeles should get 5G service in parts of Downtown, Chinatown, Del Rey, and Venice around landmarks such as Grand Park, Los Angeles Convention Center, Union Station, LA Live, Staples Center, and Venice Beach Boardwalk.
Los Angeles is the 18th city where Verizon launched its 5G network, but more will follow in the coming months until the carrier covers the entire country. We'll update the story once Verizon reveals more details about the coverage maps later this week.
1 Comment
1. NarutoKage14
Posts: 1350; Member since: Aug 31, 2016
posted on 7 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):