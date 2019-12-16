Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon lights up 5G network in parts of Los Angeles

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 16, 2019, 10:21 AM
Verizon lights up 5G network in parts of Los Angeles
Verizon continues its march to cover all the US with its 5G service. For now, though, the carrier is satisfied to announce whenever its 5G network goes live in parts of big cities. Yes, most of the time 5G service will only be available in parts of a city, but by the end of 2020, that might change for the better.

The Big Red announced today that its 5G Ultra Wideband service is now live in Los Angeles, California; well, parts of it anyway. If you feel like you need 5G speeds to stream your favorite 4K TV shows, video chat or download large amounts of data, here is where exactly you must be to achieve that.

As per Verizon's official statement, its 5G network will soon cover various regions in Los Angeles, but a more detailed coverage map will be available on December 20. So, customers in Los Angeles should get 5G service in parts of Downtown, Chinatown, Del Rey, and Venice around landmarks such as Grand Park, Los Angeles Convention Center, Union Station, LA Live, Staples Center, and Venice Beach Boardwalk.

Los Angeles is the 18th city where Verizon launched its 5G network, but more will follow in the coming months until the carrier covers the entire country. We'll update the story once Verizon reveals more details about the coverage maps later this week.

NarutoKage14
1. NarutoKage14

Posts: 1350; Member since: Aug 31, 2016

Have any of you seen the T-Mobile sponsored LTT video on 5G? With mmW 5G which is what true 5G is supposed to use, a transceiver needs to be installed on every single street corner in order to be usable. The home 5G they advertise is probably going to be nonexistent because your glass windows will block the signal. Then again we already knew all this.

posted on 7 min ago

