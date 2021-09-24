Can't sleep? New feature in iOS 15 will have you counting sheep in no time





Other sounds that the iPhone can recognize and notify the user about include:





Cat

Dog

Appliances

Car Horn

Door Bell

Door Knock

Glass Breaking

Kettle

Water Running

Baby Crying

Coughing

Shouting

To get to the feature, go to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition > Toggle on Sound Recognition > Tap on Sounds on the same page .





This year, Apple added a feature called Background Sounds that will allow you to hear relaxing sounds like Rain, the Ocean, a Stream, Dark Noise, Bright Noise, and Balanced Noise. This is the sort of sleep aid that you might find at electronics stores. To turn it on go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Background Sounds . You can set the alarm using a volume slider, and have it play or refrain from playing when other media is running.





Many people swear by white noise generators to recreate the sounds of the ocean or rain to help them get to sleep at night. If you have a compatible iPhone model, your handset might be able to help you fall asleep easier.







It's possible that you haven't gone to the Accessibility page in some time. There you will find many audio/visual features that make it easier to use the handset if you have issues with your sight and hearing.



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up