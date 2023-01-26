U.S. Congress could vote on measure to regulate AI written by AI

Look, many people would say that the U.S. House of Representatives has no intelligence on either side. So perhaps it is no surprise that Artificial Intelligence bot ChatGPT wrote a non-binding measure at the behest of California representative Ted Lieu (D-Ca). According to NBC News, Rep. Lieu entered the following task to ChatGPT, "You are Congressman Ted Lieu. Write a comprehensive congressional resolution generally expressing support for Congress to focus on AI."





The resolution doesn't mention that it was written using AI and says that Congress has the "responsibility to ensure that the development and deployment of AI is done in a way that is safe, ethical, and respects the rights and privacy of all Americans." Lieu would like to see a non-partisan committee created to make recommendations on how AI should be regulated.

ChatGPT could replace Google Search.











Unless you've been living under a rock over the last few months, you probably know that ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that was launched by OpenAI this past November. Because it can understand human conversations, ChatGPT has been asked to do many tasks. It can create malware, fix software bugs, write term papers, answer theoretical questions, and much more. It does have "hallucinations" which in this context means that it can give an answer that sounds plausible but is completely false.





Some see ChatGPT replacing Google's search engine in the near future. How amazing is this technology? When asked to pen a haiku, the AI chatbot wrote a brilliant one: "Words on a screen, now just a blur, machine takes the pen." When Google was asked what the maximum dosage of Vitamin D is per day, the search engine referred users to check for the answer by visiting the Healthline.com website. On the other hand, when the same question was posed to ChatGPT, the chatbot responded with a "full-text response."





The New York Times Rep. Lieu happens to know a thing or two about AI since he does have a background in computer sciences. ChatGPT recently wrote an op-ed piece that Lieu published this week in. The AI chatbot wrote, "The rapid advancements in AI technology have made it clear that the time to act is now to ensure that AI is used in ways that are safe, ethical, and beneficial for society. Failure to do so could lead to a future where the risks of AI far outweigh its benefits."





Right now, a main concern with AI is the possibility that some students will use it to cheat in school. ChatGPT has been banned in New York City public schools. Lieu's fears go beyond this and he says that the widespread and unchecked use of AI could be "deadly."

The NY Post published a list of some jobs where ChatGPT could soon replace human workers







Lieu says, "As one of just three members of Congress with a computer science degree, I am enthralled by A.I. and excited about the incredible ways it will continue to advance society. And as a member of Congress, I am freaked out by A.I., specifically A.I. that is left unchecked and unregulated." Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca) said earlier this week that members of the House Intelligence Committee will take courses in AI and Quantum. This is the same training military generals receive.





McCarthy stated, "We want to be able to speak of making sure our country and the national security is protected." John Thune (R-SD) used a little self-deprecating humor and commented that "I have my own challenges with basic intelligence. But certainly, I think we need to understand it." McCarthy stated, "We want to be able to speak of making sure our country and the national security is protected." John Thune (R-SD) used a little self-deprecating humor and commented that "I have my own challenges with basic intelligence. But certainly, I think we need to understand it."



