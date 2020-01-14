Huawei 5G

U.S. government tells Britain that using Huawei's parts for 5G is "nothing short of madness"

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 14, 2020, 1:04 PM
U.S. government tells Britain that using Huawei's parts for 5G is
A delegation from the U.S. visited Britain yesterday in an attempt to convince the country not to allow Huawei networking equipment in their 5G networks. CNBC reports that the visitors from the states presented new evidence allegedly showing that if Britain decides to use Huawei's gear, intelligence sharing would be at risk. The visiting delegation reportedly told the U.K. that using Huawei's parts to build out its 5G network would be "nothing short of madness."

The U.S. considers the company to be a national security threat because the law in China says that the government can order Huawei to gather intelligence on its behalf. This has led to talk about backdoors being placed inside Huawei's devices and networking equipment that send information to Beijing. The company has repeatedly denied these allegations. Huawei is the largest supplier of networking equipment in the world and the Trump administration has been warning allies not to include the firm's gear in their new 5G networks. Some countries like Japan and Australia have heeded the warning while others, like Germany, have not.

The U.K.'s digital minister says that security is the government's top priority


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC that critics of Huawei should have an alternative supplier of 5G networking equipment to recommend. At the same time, Johnson said that he didn't want to use equipment that would "prejudice our national security or ability to cooperate" with Britain's intelligence partners. U.K. digital minister, Max Warman stated that "The U.K. government’s top priority is always going to be the security of people in Britain. That will always be the overarching thing that underlines all of these decisions. At the same time our relationship with the U.S. is important and we’re going to make sure we consider this very carefully." Warman adds that the decision will be announced "in due course" by the prime minister in Parliament.


Huawei's equipment is favored by many countries because it is considered to be more technologically advanced than rivals' gear, and is often less expensive. The company does get funding from China's state-run bank that allows it to offer favorable financing terms to customers. Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang said last week that he was "confident" that the U.K. would "make a decision based upon evidence, as opposed to unsubstantiated allegations." After yesterday's presentation, Mr. Zhang may wish that he never said those words.

5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and delivers download data speeds as much as 10 times faster than 4G LTE. Sure, this will mean that an HD movie that takes minutes to load in 4G will take only seconds to download using 5G. But there is more to the story than just that. 5G will lead to the creation of new technologies and businesses and could spur an economic boom in those countries that can harness the faster data speeds.

Besides warning its allies about Huawei, the U.S. FCC recently voted unanimously to block purchases of networking gear from Huawei and ZTE by the Universal Service Fund (USF). Managed by the regulatory agency, the fund spends $8.5 billion annually on technology that provides rural and low-income Americans with access to the internet. The ban doesn't cover older 2G, 3G and 4G networks belonging to rural carriers that took advantage of Huawei's lower prices. However, the FCC is considering a rule that would require these small wireless providers to rip out Huawei and ZTE equipment from their networks. The FCC has asked these carriers for estimates on how much it would cost them to do this, but the agency believes that such a task might cost $1.89 billion over a two-year period. Huawei said back in November that it will sue in an effort to overturn the FCC's ban on purchasing Huawei equipment with USF funds.

5 Comments

Venom
Reply

1. Venom

Posts: 3942; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

I agree. No one should be using equipment from Huawei unless you want the Chinese government to be right in your backyard. It's not political propaganda as I'm sure some Huawei apologists will say. Huawei is a security threat and they should be treated as one. And before anyone else says, the US isn't innocent in any way, but they aren't stifling competition like China is doing. Documented facts.

posted on 1 hour ago

foldablephone
Reply

2. foldablephone

Posts: 71; Member since: Sep 19, 2018

I disagree. As a Brit, I’d rather China spy on me than America. I just wish Europe had created an alternative to iOS/Android. Silicon Valley is the spy capital of the world. I have to use ad blockers and remove Facebook and use DuckDuckGo because of America’s obsession with cookie tracking. The Chinese people are not war mongers. They won’t sell their data to cheap 3rd parties like Americans do.

posted on 1 hour ago

alanrock
Reply

4. alanrock

Posts: 341; Member since: Oct 04, 2018

dunno about Huawei as invisible antennas that send data directly to east are tough to find by default, but i'd rather have Sauron to watch over my well being than US gov.

posted on 53 min ago

Alcyone
Reply

5. Alcyone

Posts: 608; Member since: May 10, 2018

A person commits espionage for 20 yrs for the CIA, has a wife and 4 kids at home in the US. What do you think he tells them the week before he passes away? I know, I'm 1 of those 4 kids. Reality checked on me, and I wanted to deny what I was told. The US is far worse the any other country when it comes to covert operations. Nothing Huawei could be asked to do is anywhere nearly as bad as the US has done, anc probably stills does. The pictures of what "we" (US) are capable of make me ashamed to live in Texas. The pictures don't go away, and the videos of the innocent lives lost, only for such little information is disgusting. Glad I dumped my vhs. So, please, don't think the US is innocent and caring for any domestic or offshore citizen. They dont give a damn. I'd rather deal with Huawei and the big "spy" issue. When we're the worst in the world. Deny it, but reality won't change over such denials by anyone.

posted on 43 min ago

newbey123
Reply

3. newbey123

Posts: 704; Member since: Mar 19, 2012

How about letting other countries make their own decisions.

posted on 1 hour ago

