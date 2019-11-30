Huawei will sue to stop the FCC from blocking purchases of its networking gear
A week ago today, we told you that the FCC had voted unanimously (by a 5-0 vote) to block purchases of Huawei and ZTE networking equipment by the Universal Service Fund (USF). The fund is managed by the FCC and is funded from fees added to the monthly invoices paid by telecom customers in the U.S. $8.5 billion is spent each year from the fund to make sure that those in rural and low-income areas have access to telecommunication services including the internet. Both Huawei and ZTE are considered national security threats amid fears that their networking gear contain backdoors that sends information about American companies and consumers to the Chinese government. Huawei is the largest supplier of networking equipment in the world with ZTE fourth, but the U.S. does not want any of the 5G networks in the country to contain Huawei or ZTE gear.
Huawei's founder and CEO says that the company can survive without the U.S.
The ban to block purchases of Huawei and ZTE equipment by the USF would have started no later than 31 days after the FCC voted on November 22nd. But the Wall Street Journal reported last week that Huawei has decided to challenge the FCC's decision and that means that the start of the ban could be delayed for some time. The Journal says that the Chinese manufacturer will file suit next week in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to challenge the FCC's decision. A press event is expected to be held next week at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen to announce this. So far, ZTE has yet to comment.
Huawei is waiting for a decision on a lawsuit against the U.S. government that challenges a 2019 U.S. defense policy law. This law prevents the U.S. government and its contractors from using telecom equipment from Huawei and ZTE. The agencies banned from using the companies' networking equipment include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, Department of Education, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The suit was heard in September and Huawei argued that the U.S. Constitution prevents it and ZTE from being singled out via legislation. Glen Nager, lead counsel for Huawei and a partner at Jones Day said that "This law treats Huawei as an agent of the Chinese government. It censures Huawei on that basis."
Earlier this month, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said that the company can survive without the U.S. The executive can back this up in the smartphone market where it saw third-quarter global shipments rise over 28% year-over-year despite being banned from its U.S. supply chain. The company, with 18% of the worldwide smartphone market, trails only Samsung and its 21% global slice of the smartphone pie.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):