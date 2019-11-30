Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Huawei

Huawei will sue to stop the FCC from blocking purchases of its networking gear

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 30, 2019, 6:22 PM
Huawei will sue to stop the FCC from blocking purchases of its networking gear
A week ago today, we told you that the FCC had voted unanimously (by a 5-0 vote) to block purchases of Huawei and ZTE networking equipment by the Universal Service Fund (USF). The fund is managed by the FCC and is funded from fees added to the monthly invoices paid by telecom customers in the U.S. $8.5 billion is spent each year from the fund to make sure that those in rural and low-income areas have access to telecommunication services including the internet. Both Huawei and ZTE are considered national security threats amid fears that their networking gear contain backdoors that sends information about American companies and consumers to the Chinese government. Huawei is the largest supplier of networking equipment in the world with ZTE fourth, but the U.S. does not want any of the 5G networks in the country to contain Huawei or ZTE gear.

The ban does not cover previously built networks, although the FCC is taking public comments on such a rule. The problem is that many carriers providing internet access to rural and low-income areas used Huawei equipment for their 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; if this proposed rule is passed, smaller carriers are going to need financial help from the government to rip out and replace any radios or other gear purchased from Huawei. The FCC is asking the carriers in rural and low-income areas for estimates on how much this would cost them although the agency has already figured out that such a task would require $1.89 billion to be spent over a two-year period.

Why did rural carriers use Huawei equipment when building out their older networks? One reason is that the company's pricing and sales terms are too attractive. In addition, the carriers have high regard for the equipment they purchased from Huawei and the way that the company services its customers.

Huawei's founder and CEO says that the company can survive without the U.S.


The ban to block purchases of Huawei and ZTE equipment by the USF would have started no later than 31 days after the FCC voted on November 22nd. But the Wall Street Journal reported last week that Huawei has decided to challenge the FCC's decision and that means that the start of the ban could be delayed for some time. The Journal says that the Chinese manufacturer will file suit next week in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to challenge the FCC's decision. A press event is expected to be held next week at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen to announce this. So far, ZTE has yet to comment.


Huawei is waiting for a decision on a lawsuit against the U.S. government that challenges a 2019 U.S. defense policy law. This law prevents the U.S. government and its contractors from using telecom equipment from Huawei and ZTE. The agencies banned from using the companies' networking equipment include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, Department of Education, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The suit was heard in September and Huawei argued that the U.S. Constitution prevents it and ZTE from being singled out via  legislation. Glen Nager, lead counsel for Huawei and a partner at Jones Day said that "This law treats Huawei as an agent of the Chinese government. It censures Huawei on that basis."

Earlier this month, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said that the company can survive without the U.S. The executive can back this up in the smartphone market where it saw third-quarter global shipments rise over 28% year-over-year despite being banned from its U.S. supply chain. The company, with 18% of the worldwide smartphone market, trails only Samsung and its 21% global slice of the smartphone pie.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-Black-Friday-2019-deals-discount-low-price-iPhone-iPad-Apple-Watch-AppleTV-AirPods
Apple Black Friday 2019 deals: Save on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV, AirPods
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.