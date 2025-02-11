This US carrier offers customers an important and rare perk for one full year
US carriers are trying everything to convince customers to use their services for as long as possible. In order to be more effective at gaining new customers, every network operator offers various perks for free.
Typically, these perks are offered for a limited time, although there are some carriers that offer them for an unlimited period. What’s really annoying is when they decide to remove these perks unless you start paying. It happens with grandfathered plans all the time.
As the title says, the downside is that the perk customers can add for free to their plans will only be available for one full year. Here is how it works:
When it comes to streaming services, the list is quite generous, so if you’re into music or video, there’s a high chance that you’ll find something of interest below.
Video
To summarize, add at least 3 lines to your US Mobile account on the monthly Unlimited Premium plan and enable Autopay. After you’ve added your third line, you should be able to choose your perk. What’s even better is that these perks are available to both new and existing customers.
One of the few carriers in the United States that offers streaming perks is US Mobile. Currently, customers can choose one perk from a very long list of streaming services that cover almost every type of entertainment: music, video and gaming.
- Get unlimited lines – Get started with US Mobile and add unlimited lines to your account.
- Choose your perks – Pick one perk with 3 Unlimited Premium lines and verify it with us.
- Get your service credit – After your first month we will apply service credit towards the Autopay of the line that earned the perk.
Music
- Slacker Plus LiveXLive
- Pandora Plus
- Audible
- Spotify Family
- Apple Music Family
Video
- Apple TV Plus
- Disney Plus / Hulu / ESPN+
- Netflix Standard
- Max
Gaming
One thing worth mentioning is that the Xbox Live Gold service listed by US Mobile as one of the perks offered for free no longer exists. Microsoft replaced Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass Core in 2023, but you’ll still have access to a catalog of high-quality games playable on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.
- PlayStation Plus
- Xbox Live Gold Xbox Game Pass Core
To add the perk you need an Unlimited Premium plan | Screenshot by PhoneArena
