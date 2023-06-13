Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Rumor in China says the U.S. will allow Qualcomm to ship 5G chips to Huawei

Processors Huawei 5G Qualcomm
Rumor in China says the U.S. will allow Qualcomm to ship 5G chips to Huawei
Could Huawei regain the ability to use 5G chipsets on its phones? In 2020, exactly one year to the day that the U.S. placed the company on the Entity List preventing it from accessing its U.S. supply chain, the U.S. expanded its export rules. Chip foundries using American technology to manufacture chips were not allowed to send cutting-edge silicon to Huawei. With its recent flagship models, Huawei has used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips tweaked so they do not work with 5G signals.

For example, last year's Mate 50 line and this year's P60 series were powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 although to receive 5G signals, users could purchase a specific case that supported those signals. But this all could be changing according to Huawei Central. Industry sources are saying that the U.S. has loosened its export rules to allow Qualcomm to ship 5G chips to Huawei.

But until there is an official announcement from the U.S. or Huawei, it is all speculation. Still, back in January, Qualcomm's President, of Technology Licensing (QTL) & Global Affairs, Alex Rogers, said that the U.S. hasn't stopped Qualcomm from selling chips to Huawei. Rogers stated, "So I don’t think it’s fair to characterize it as the latest restrictions on Huawei. What we’ve seen in our news reports the effect that Commerce is considering not issuing new licenses outweighs. And we haven’t heard anything from Commerce itself" (italics added).

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is powered by a 4G Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC - Rumor in China says the U.S. will allow Qualcomm to ship 5G chips to Huawei
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is powered by a 4G Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Huawei released an amazing phone last year in the Mate 50 Pro, and being limited to 4G connectivity (unless you bought the 5G case) didn't seem to hinder sales inside China where long lines and sellouts greeted the device. Now back to its old schedule of releasing two flagship models a year (the photography-focused P series is launched in the first quarter followed by the technologically advanced Mate series in the fourth quarter), the Mate 60 line is expected to be released later in 2023.

If the U.S. does allow Huawei to use 5G chips for the Mate 60 series, the manufacturer's domestic rivals might sweat a little. After all, China is still the largest smartphone market in the world, and after showing that it can still make solid flagship phones even with U.S. restrictions, having one of those restrictions eased will only make Huawei more dangerous in its home market.

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless