Rumor in China says the U.S. will allow Qualcomm to ship 5G chips to Huawei

Could Huawei regain the ability to use 5G chipsets on its phones? In 2020, exactly one year to the day that the U.S. placed the company on the Entity List preventing it from accessing its U.S. supply chain, the U.S. expanded its export rules. Chip foundries using American technology to manufacture chips were not allowed to send cutting-edge silicon to Huawei. With its recent flagship models, Huawei has used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips tweaked so they do not work with 5G signals.





For example, last year's Mate 50 line and this year's P60 series were powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 although to receive 5G signals, users could purchase a specific case that supported those signals. But this all could be changing according to Huawei Central . Industry sources are saying that the U.S. has loosened its export rules to allow Qualcomm to ship 5G chips to Huawei.





But until there is an official announcement from the U.S. or Huawei, it is all speculation. Still, back in January, Qualcomm's President, of Technology Licensing (QTL) & Global Affairs, Alex Rogers, said that the U.S. hasn't stopped Qualcomm from selling chips to Huawei. Rogers stated, "So I don’t think it’s fair to characterize it as the latest restrictions on Huawei. What we’ve seen in our news reports the effect that Commerce is considering not issuing new licenses outweighs. And we haven’t heard anything from Commerce itself " (italics added).













If the U.S. does allow Huawei to use 5G chips for the Mate 60 series, the manufacturer's domestic rivals might sweat a little. After all, China is still the largest smartphone market in the world, and after showing that it can still make solid flagship phones even with U.S. restrictions, having one of those restrictions eased will only make Huawei more dangerous in its home market.

