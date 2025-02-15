Before T-Mobile buys its assets, appeals court ruling allows UScellular to build another cell tower

UScellular is given the approval to build a cell tower in Fond du Lac County thanks to an appeals court decision







Thanks to a technicality, UScellular has been given permission by an appeals court to build a cell tower in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin. The carrier argued that the town of Fond du Lac, in denying its permit to build the cell tower, did not follow the rules in doing so. As a result, the wireless provider said that it should receive the permit by default. The appeals court agreed with UScellular.





The story started in April 2023 when UScellular made a deal with a landowner and requested a conditional-use permit (CUP) for the property. The town had 90 days to respond. After holding meetings and accepting public comments, the town of Fond du Lac denied UScellular's request following a voice vote. An attorney for the town explained that UScellular "failed to establish that the new tower was reasonably necessary for the public convenience at that location."

The technicality takes place here when UScellular failed to receive the written copy of the town's decision and the written minutes from the town's board meeting failed to appear on the Fond du Lac website. Two weeks after the deadline passed, the carrier said that the application to build the cell tower had been approved by default. But the town failed to hand over a permit and was taken to court by UScellular.





Originally, a circuit court ruled in favor of Fond du Lac County and said that the carrier knew its request had been denied. As proof, the town pointed out that UScellular titled its filing "Appeal of Town of Fond du Lac’s Denial of U.S. Cellular Conditional Use Permit." But the appeals court saw things a little differently noting that the town had four simple steps it had to take: review the application, make a decision, notify the applicant in writing, and identify the evidence that led to a permit’s rejection. The failure of the town to follow each step, especially the last two, led the court of appeals to overturn the circuit court decision.



The ruling says, "US Cellular is entitled to approval of its CUP application by operation of law based on [the law’s] plain language. The carrier says that building its own cell tower in



Fond du Lac instead of having to lease space on a competitor's tower will save it $2.4 million. This shouldn't have much impact on the T-Mobile -UScellular deal since the latter will retain ownership of 4,400 cell towers. T-Mobile will lease space on 2,100 of the towers kept by UScellular and will be the anchor tenant on 2,000 of the towers for 15 years.



