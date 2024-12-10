T-Mobile should not receive FCC approval to buy UScellular says CWA petition

T-Mobile was hungry for more. In May, the carrier went after the nation's fifth largest wireless firm, UScellular, for $4.4 billion. This deal has yet to receive FCC approval and if the Communications Workers of America (CWA) gets its way, this necessary approval will never happen. After swallowing Sprint in one large $26 billion gulp in April 2020, T-Mobile risked indigestion by closing on its $1.35 billion cash and stock acquisition of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile this past May. Despite digesting these two deals,was hungry for more. In May, the carrier went after the nation's fifth largest wireless firm, UScellular, for $4.4 billion. This deal has yet to receive FCC approval and if the Communications Workers of America (CWA) gets its way, this necessary approval will never happen.

The CWA files a Petition to Deny seeking to stop the FCC from approving T-Mobile's latest deal







T-Mobile's proposed and pending acquisition of UScellular as the deal currently stands. The union wants the FCC to request that the terms of the deal include an enforceable measure to protect employees and consumers who work and shop at wireless retail stores. The CWA issued a press release today announcing that it has filed a Petition to Deny with the FCC. The filing urges that the FCC reject's proposed and pending acquisition of UScellular as the deal currently stands. The union wants the FCC to request that the terms of the deal include an enforceable measure to protect employees and consumers who work and shop at wireless retail stores.









The CWA represents a large number of telecom employees including those who work in wireless retail stores. The labor union has made comments stating that a T-Mobile acquisition of UScellular would reduce competition in certain markets covered by UScellular and hurt consumers, workers, and other rural carriers. Consumers would face higher prices if competition is reduced in certain markets.





Not only would the transaction result in UScellular ceasing to exist as a possible option for consumers seeking wireless service, rural carriers that purchase wireless service from UScellular to resell to consumers will be affected by the transaction. These MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) might not be able to buy wireless service wholesale from T-Mobile reducing the competition that these wireless providers offer in certain areas.







In the petition, the CWA states that T-Mobile and UScellular have yet to prove how the transaction would improve competition in multiple markets; this is important especially since T-Mobile already wields market power over industry workers. If the deal is approved, the CWA says that retail workers won't be able to fight back against T-Mobile .





The CWA says that the FCC should not approve the T-Mobile acquisition of UScellular without "clear and enforceable commitments by the Applicants to protect retail wireless workers generally and in the affected local markets where T-Mobile and UScellular operate." The CWA also wants the FCC to take into consideration issues that rural wireless carriers have with the acquisition.

Here is a list of steps that the union wants the FCC to take before deciding whether to approve the transaction







The union suggests that the FCC take the following steps when deciding whether to approve the purchase:



