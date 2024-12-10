Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

T-Mobile should not receive FCC approval to buy UScellular says CWA petition

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile US Cellular
T-Mobile sign shows the familiar wordmark in white against a magenta background mounted on a brick building.
After swallowing Sprint in one large $26 billion gulp in April 2020, T-Mobile risked indigestion by closing on its $1.35 billion cash and stock acquisition of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile this past May. Despite digesting these two deals, T-Mobile was hungry for more. In May, the carrier went after the nation's fifth largest wireless firm, UScellular, for $4.4 billion. This deal has yet to receive FCC approval and if the Communications Workers of America (CWA) gets its way, this necessary approval will never happen.

The CWA files a Petition to Deny seeking to stop the FCC from approving T-Mobile's latest deal


The CWA issued a press release today announcing that it has filed a Petition to Deny with the FCC. The filing urges that the FCC reject T-Mobile's proposed and pending acquisition of UScellular as the deal currently stands. The union wants the FCC to request that the terms of the deal include an enforceable measure to protect employees and consumers who work and shop at wireless retail stores.

Many UScellular stores, if not all of them, will be shuttered if T-Mobile buys the wireless provider.
The CWA says that allowing T-Mobile to buy UScellular will result in less competition and higher prices for consumers. | Image credit-UScellular

The CWA represents a large number of telecom employees including those who work in wireless retail stores. The labor union has made comments stating that a T-Mobile acquisition of UScellular would reduce competition in certain markets covered by UScellular and hurt consumers, workers, and other rural carriers. Consumers would face higher prices if competition is reduced in certain markets. 

Not only would the transaction result in UScellular ceasing to exist as a possible option for consumers seeking wireless service, rural carriers that purchase wireless service from UScellular to resell to consumers will be affected by the transaction. These MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) might not be able to buy wireless service wholesale from T-Mobile reducing the competition that these wireless providers offer in certain areas.

In the petition, the CWA states that T-Mobile and UScellular have yet to prove how the transaction would improve competition in multiple markets; this is important especially since T-Mobile already wields market power over industry workers. If the deal is approved, the CWA says that retail workers won't be able to fight back against T-Mobile.

"Just four years ago, T-Mobile secured immense market power when it acquired Sprint by making false promises about job creation and preserving competition. Instead, the company cut jobs, suppressed wages, and left workers afraid to speak out. Now, T-Mobile wants to continue its takeover of the industry by purchasing UScellular. We have seen what mergers of this scale can mean for workers if they can’t protect themselves through union representation, and it’s not good. It’s up to regulators to require strong, enforceable conditions to ensure that workers and consumers don’t take a back seat to corporate profits. If not, we will see an industry-wide race to the bottom.- Claude Cummings Jr., CWA President

The CWA says that the FCC should not approve the T-Mobile acquisition of UScellular without "clear and enforceable commitments by the Applicants to protect retail wireless workers generally and in the affected local markets where T-Mobile and UScellular operate." The CWA also wants the FCC to take into consideration issues that rural wireless carriers have with the acquisition.

Here is a list of steps that the union wants the FCC to take before deciding whether to approve the transaction


The union suggests that the FCC take the following steps when deciding whether to approve the purchase:

  • Ensure that the transaction does not cause a reduction in U.S. employment and that no employee of T-Mobile or UScellular loses a job because of this transaction.
  • Complete neutrality in allowing employees to form a union of their choosing, free from any interference by the employer.
  • No degradation of pay/benefits for five years post-merger.
  • Additional measures to protect competition in labor markets.
  • Extending other rural carriers’ roaming agreements with UScellular under the same terms.

T-Mobile's previous purchase of Sprint is used by the CWA as an example of what could happen if the FCC approves T-Mobile's purchase of UScellular. The acquisition of Sprint by T-Mobile resulted in the heightened ability of the combined company to cut or freeze wages, lower growth in wages, reduce benefits and worsen working conditions.

Neither T-Mobile nor UScellular is unionized which means workers will have no negotiating power. The union says that this will not be good for workers as it calls T-Mobile one of the worst labor law violators in the country. The CWA adds that the company "has a long history of preventing workers from engaging in protected concerted activity, adding an additional hurdle for retail wireless workers at a combined T-Mobile/UScellular."
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless