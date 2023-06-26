Samsung rolls out a major camera update to U.S. carrier-locked Galaxy S23 units
Samsung is reportedly rolling out a huge update to carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S23 series in the U.S. The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are on the verge of receiving firmware version S91xUSQU1AWF3. The update optimizes the cameras to improve images and video and also adds a 2x zoom to the Camera app's Portrait mode. The update also includes the June security patch that features over 50 fixes.
Some of the improvements to the Galaxy S23 series' photography system include improving the image processing in Night mode, the feature that allows users to snap photos in a dark environment and produce vivid images even without a flash. Some bugs affecting the autofocus capabilities of the Galaxy S23 cameras are exterminated thanks to the release and a few Galaxy S23 owners who have already installed the update claim that it improves haptics and makes animations smoother.
The update improves the cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and other Galaxy S23 models
Originally Samsung released the update in Europe and it was so buggy that the company went back to the drawing board as it delayed the release to other markets until a new version of the update became available. However, that version also has had some issues including the disappearance of the fingerprint icon used to guide users where to put their finger on the glass when unlocking the phone using the fingerprint scanner.
The update has also just been disseminated in China so if you live there or in the U.S. (and own a carrier-locked Galaxy S23 model) go to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install. The update and June security patch still have not been released in certain African, Asian, and Latin American markets. There are still parts of India, which is the second largest smartphone market in the world after China (and is part of Asia), that have yet to receive the latest update.
Keep your eyes peeled for the update. No one is going to say a word if you continuously check your phone to see if it has has arrived.
