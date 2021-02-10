Mystery update pushed out for the Google Pixel Buds

Google finally released its TWS Bluetooth Pixel Buds last year. Unlike the original generation variant of the in-ear accessory, which had a wire connecting the left ear bud to the right one, the second-generation version is truly wireless (hence the TWS abbreviation above). In September, the device received a firmware update and on Tuesday an update to firmware 553 was disseminated. Unfortunately, a changelist has not been published.





About a dozen updates have been pushed out for the Pixel Buds including one that was disseminated on the product's release date. These updates have corrected issues with static, hissing, and other sounds that make it hard to hear clearly. In August, a feature drop included a bug fix that allows the user to experience more stability during calls, an automatic recovery feature that quickly reconnects the Pixel Buds if a connection is lost, and a fix for a bug that prevents one of the two Pixel Buds from making a connection after being removed from its case.







