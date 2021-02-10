Mystery update pushed out for the Google Pixel Buds
Google finally released its TWS Bluetooth Pixel Buds last year. Unlike the original generation variant of the in-ear accessory, which had a wire connecting the left ear bud to the right one, the second-generation version is truly wireless (hence the TWS abbreviation above). In September, the device received a firmware update and on Tuesday an update to firmware 553 was disseminated. Unfortunately, a changelist has not been published.
The 553 update isn't expected to be a major update and is more likely to have been released just to get rid of some bugs. Hopefully Google will soon release a changelist to tell us exactly what the 553 update will bring to the Pixel Buds. The update will be sent out automatically via the carrying case after they have been used. However, as we told you exactly a week ago today, Google is apparently working on a method to manually update the ear buds. The code for this feature was recently discovered hidden in the latest version of the Pixel Buds app.