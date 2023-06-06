YouTube TV shares upcoming updates to address existing playback sync and other issues





Speaking of Apple TV fixes, the post also addressed that the issue last month with the first generation 4k Apple TV crashing during extended playback sessions has already been resolved. Additionally, the company fixed the issue with the DVR functionality being temporarily affected by an outage last month, resulting in some transient delays.



As fixes to the service continue to be rolled out, new issues continue to be pointed out by users via their feedback. The Library, for example, is undergoing changes and fixes will be pushed to improve the relevancy of the "Catch Up on your Favorites" feature, as well as correcting badging errors and the order of recently recorded content.









YouTube TV also shared that, thanks to customer feedback, it is now granting access to unlimited NFL Sunday Ticket streams inside the home and two additional streams when outside the household. This is a welcome change that I'm sure Football fans will appreciate.





Additionally, YouTube says that they are developing a separate solution for similar audio/video sync issues for Video on Demand (VOD) content. No rollout date was provided for this particular solution, only that the team is currently working on it.