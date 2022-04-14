Pixel users receive an update to the Google Camera app

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Spotted first by 9to5Google , an update to the Google Camera app for Pixel users has recently been released by Google . The version of the app, 8.4.600, replaces 8.4.500 indicating that the update is minor and it includes "general bugfixes and improvements" according to the changelist. Had the update been a major one, the first number in the version number would have been hiked to 9.





But considering the number of issues that some Pixel 6 series owners have dealt with since receiving their phones, we shouldn't too quickly dismiss this update as being unimportant. Is the update minor? Yes. But it is not unimportant especially since the Google Camera app helps with the machine learning capabilities that set the Pixel photography experience apart from other phones.



The Pixel 6 line includes some new features including the Magic Eraser which deletes unwanted people and items from your pictures. In Motion Mode, there are two options to choose from including Action Pan. The latter analyzes a photo after you've snapped it and blurs everything other than the subject. This can be used on people and moving objects.







Another feature under the Motion Mode setting is Long Exposure which will snap a sharp photo and blur any object moving within the frame of the photograph. Other features have been around for a while such as Night Sight which allows users to take bright, viewable photos without flash under low-light conditions.





To see if the update has hit your Pixel, open the Play Store and tap on the profile picture in the upper right corner of the display. Press on Manage apps & device. Under Updates available, tap on See details. This will show you all of your apps with an update ready. If you see the Google Camera app on that list, tap the rectangle with the words "Update." If the update is not there, you can go to the Play Store and install the latest version of the Google Camera app.

