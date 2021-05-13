Dimensity 900 is MediaTek's new 6nm chipset for 5G mid-end smartphones
The new Dimensity 900 chipset accommodates two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores (up to 2.4GHz), six Arm Cortex-A55 cores (up to 2GHz), and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU (graphics processing unit). It's also coming with support for ultra-fast LPDDR5 memory and the fastest UFS 3.1 storage.
Furthermore, thanks to the MediaTek 5G UltraSave power-saving enhancements, which work with both 5G standalone and non-standalone networks, phones powered by Dimensity 900 chips should provide longer battery life.
Equally important is the fact the MediaTek's new chipset support Full HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 4K HDR video recording and advanced noise reduction. Handset makers can put cameras of up to 108-megapixels inside their phones equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 900.
The only thing that's missing from the announcement is when we will see the first smartphones powered by the new Dimensity 900 chipset, but we can safely assume that will happen sooner rather than later.