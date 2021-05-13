Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Official Processors 5G

Dimensity 900 is MediaTek's new 6nm chipset for 5G mid-end smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 13, 2021, 7:09 AM
Dimensity 900 is MediaTek's new 6nm chipset for 5G mid-end smartphones
MediaTek was rumored last month to launch a 4nm chipset this year, but today's announcement is not about that. Dimensity 900 is a 6nm chipset aimed at mid-range smartphones. What makes it more appealing than typical mid-end SoC (system-on-chip) is that it includes 5G support.

The new Dimensity 900 chipset accommodates two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores (up to 2.4GHz), six Arm Cortex-A55 cores (up to 2GHz), and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU (graphics processing unit). It's also coming with support for ultra-fast LPDDR5 memory and the fastest UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as efficiency goes, MediaTek states that its new 6nm chipset is 8% more power-efficient than the 7nm process. Also, the chipset promises 20% faster CA performance than competitor chips when it comes to 5G speed, as well as support for dual 5G (Dimensity 900 phones will work on two 5G networks at the same time).

Furthermore, thanks to the MediaTek 5G UltraSave power-saving enhancements, which work with both 5G standalone and non-standalone networks, phones powered by Dimensity 900 chips should provide longer battery life.



Equally important is the fact the MediaTek's new chipset support Full HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 4K HDR video recording and advanced noise reduction. Handset makers can put cameras of up to 108-megapixels inside their phones equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 900.

The only thing that's missing from the announcement is when we will see the first smartphones powered by the new Dimensity 900 chipset, but we can safely assume that will happen sooner rather than later.

