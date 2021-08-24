Unlock the bootloader on the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its cameras become disabled

Unlock the bootloader on the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its cameras become disabled1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Android phone owners can maximize the potential of their handsets by unlocking the bootloader on their devices. This will give users root access to their phones and allow them to install custom software. Samsung, like most manufacturers, tries to dissuade its customers from doing this and is now severely punishing Galaxy Z Fold 3 users who try to unlock the latter's bootloader by disabling the cameras on the foldable handset.
During the bootloader unlocking process on the Fold 3, the final page makes it clear that unlocking the bootloader will disable the phone's camera system. Anything that uses the handset's camera system will either timeout, return an error message, or remain dark. As a result, Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners who officially are expected to receive their phones this Friday, August 27th, will have an important decision to make.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 end Thursday, August 26th
Users can choose to unlock the bootloader on the Fold 3 allowing them to gain root access delivering to them an unfettered mobile experience on their phones, but at the risk of losing the handset's camera systems, security features, and warranty.