Samsung Android Software updates 5G

Unlock the bootloader on the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its cameras become disabled

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Unlock the bootloader on the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its cameras become disabled
Android phone owners can maximize the potential of their handsets by unlocking the bootloader on their devices. This will give users root access to their phones and allow them to install custom software. Samsung, like most manufacturers, tries to dissuade its customers from doing this and is now severely punishing Galaxy Z Fold 3 users who try to unlock the latter's bootloader by disabling the cameras on the foldable handset.

Besides losing the cameras when you attempt to modify the Galaxy Z Fold 3 by unlocking the bootloader, you'll also find the phone's warranty has disappeared along with mobile payment system Samsung Pay. If a Galaxy Z Fold 3 is booted up with an unlocked bootloader, the stock Google Camera app will not launch and all camera-related functions will not work including the facial-recognition system and third-party camera apps.

During the bootloader unlocking process on the Fold 3, the final page makes it clear that unlocking the bootloader will disable the phone's camera system. Anything that uses the handset's camera system will either timeout, return an error message, or remain dark. As a result, Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners who officially are expected to receive their phones this Friday, August 27th, will have an important decision to make.

Samsung states, "Unlock the bootloader to install custom operating system software. Doing so will cause the camera to be disabled and may cause your phone or apps to stop working correctly. To prevent unauthorized access to your personal data, your phone will be factory reset, which will erase all data, including files and downloaded apps."

Users can choose to unlock the bootloader on the Fold 3 allowing them to gain root access delivering to them an unfettered mobile experience on their phones, but at the risk of losing the handset's camera systems, security features, and warranty.

So Samsung is giving Galaxy Z Fold 3 users a choice: if you want to unlock the bootloader on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, be prepared to lose your warranty, camera functionality, and more.

