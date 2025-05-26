Unleash the bass: JBL Boombox 3 gets a massive Memorial Day discount

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Image of the JBL Boombox 3 at the beach
The renowned JBL Boombox 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is now within easier reach thanks to a fantastic Memorial Day offer you won't want to miss. Imagine bringing powerful, room-filling sound and deep, resonant bass to all your gatherings without spending a fortune. Right now, you can get this audio powerhouse in the camouflage colorway for just $380.01, a big drop from its usual $499.95. That's a solid 24% off a speaker that's made to impress.

However, if camo is too much for you and you prefer a basic black, there's also a deal there for you. Right now, the black JBL Boombox 3 is still significantly priced at $100 off its original $499.95.

Compared to other portable speakers from companies like Sony and Ultimate Ears, the JBL Boombox 3 really shines with its awesome sound. It has a special three-way speaker system. Think about it: a racetrack-shaped subwoofer for bass you can feel, plus two mid-range speakers for clear voices and instruments, and two tweeters for super clear high notes. This means your music will sound better and more alive, no matter what you're listening to.

The JBL Boombox 3 is heavily discounted for Memorial Day at Amazon

$120 off (24%)
Amazon is taking over $100 off the JBL Boombox 3 for Memorial Day. You can get this large Bluetooth speaker for $100 off in black and a whopping $119 off in the camo colorway. That's a rare deal you shouldn't miss.
Buy at Amazon


Check out what the JBL Boombox 3 lets you do:

  • Get amazing JBL Original Pro Sound: Enjoy your music with deep, punchy bass and clear, bright highs.
  • Party all day with 24 hours of playtime: Keep the music going from morning till night without needing to charge.
  • Take it anywhere with its IP67 water and dustproof build: Don't worry about taking it to the beach, the pool, or dusty places.
  • Make it even louder with PartyBoost: Connect more JBL speakers with PartyBoost for a huge sound that everyone will love.
  • Carry it easily with its strong and cool design: The tough metal handle with comfy grips makes it easy to take with you.
  • Feel good about buying it with its eco-friendly packaging: It comes in recycled stuff with plant-based ink.

Don't just get any speaker this Memorial Day. This isn't just a speaker; it's your way to make every outdoor party and indoor music session way better. This deal gives you great sound and a tough design for a price that's hard to pass up. And while you're at it, check out these best Memorial Day deals to score the best tech at a fraction of the price.
