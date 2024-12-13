Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

United Airlines and Air Canada first to officially support AirTag link sharing to track lost luggage

An AirTag positioned next to an iPhone showing the location of an item.
Ready for the holiday travels? Well, if you're traveling via United Airlines and Air Canada, you will also be able to ensure your luggage location with AirTag tracking links. These two airlines are the first ones to officially support shareable AirTag tracking links.

There's nothing more annoying when traveling than waiting at the luggage carousel, seeing bag after bag come out and people leaving, while you just standing there and not seeing your bag come out... While this isn't a frequent occurrence (estimates point out that lost and delayed luggage cases are less than 1%), dealing with missing items is nonetheless stressful if it happens.

Airlines also don't like losing your luggage, as this could actually prove to be quite the PR crisis for them.

Fortunately, AirTags exist to make it easier for you to track your belongings. And with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2, AirTags are getting even more useful with the ability for you to generate a Share Item Location link from the Find My app.

The link can be shared with customer service at the airline and they can use the info from there to track down the lost luggage bag.

Of course, in order for this process to be secure, only a few people at an airline will be able to view the link, and recipients of the link are required to authenticate before being able to access the location.

The sharing of the tag isn't permanent and it gets disabled when you get reunited with your luggage. Also, you can stop sharing at any time, otherwise, the link expires automatically after seven days.

Right now, United Airlines and Air Canada are the only airlines to support the feature. However, nearly 20 other airlines are getting ready to support the feature in the future. TechCrunch lists the following airlines that are prepared to support the feature (hopefully soon):
  • Aer Lingus
  • Air New Zealand
  • Austrian Airlines
  • British Airways
  • Brussels Airlines
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Eurowings
  • Iberia
  • KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
  • Lufthansa
  • Qantas
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Swiss International Air Lines
  • Turkish Airlines
  • Virgin Atlantic
  • Vueling

At this point, it's not clear when exactly the said airlines will include support for this feature.

I really like this feature. In general, having an AirTag with my luggage gives me peace of mind, and now, the ability to share the luggage location with an airline employee would make me even calmer. I hope more airlines support this soon, as it dramatically increases the chances of finding lost luggage faster without too much anxiety.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

