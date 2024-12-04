Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

These Ultra flagship phones could remain exclusive to their home country

A close-up image of the back of the vivo X200 Pro.
vivo X200 Pro. | Image credit – vivo

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, is gearing up for the release of its flagship vivo X200 Ultra, which, based on previous trends, is expected to launch in mid-2025, following the same timeline as the vivo X100 Ultra, which debuted in May this year. However, just like its predecessor, the new model might remain exclusive to China.

A recent tip indicates that the vivo X200 Ultra won't see a global launch. And it might not be the only one staying exclusive to China – Oppo's upcoming Find X8 Ultra could follow suit, remaining limited to its home market just like its predecessor.


While not completely unexpected, if true, this news is still a bit disappointing, especially since both phones are shaping up to be real powerhouses with impressive camera features. Recent leaks of the vivo X200 Ultra's camera specs show that vivo is packing some top-tier camera hardware into the device.

According to the leak, the vivo X200 Ultra will feature Sony's new LYT-818 sensor for both its main and ultrawide cameras, a significant upgrade over the recently introduced vivo X200 Pro. While the X200 Pro also uses the LYT-818 for its main camera, it relies on a smaller sensor for the ultrawide lens.

The LYT-818 sensor measures 1/1.28 inches, a notable jump from the 1/2.76-inch ultrawide sensor found in the X200 Pro. This larger sensor is expected to capture more light and improve image quality, especially for ultrawide shots, making it a big win for photography enthusiasts.

The vivo X200 Ultra is said to include a customized Samsung HP9 sensor, branded as the HPX, for its periscope telephoto camera. With its 200 MP, this sensor is designed to capture stunning detail and clarity in long-distance shots, cementing the X200 Ultra as a flagship with serious camera capabilities.

As for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, while the camera system is expected to remain mostly the same as the current Find X7 Ultra (which is a great camera phone), recent leaks hint at a major new feature that could set it apart.

The standout upgrade in the Find X8 Ultra is the rumored inclusion of a "Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor." This could significantly improve image quality, with better color accuracy and enhanced low-light performance.

Apart from the camera specs, there's not much else revealed about the two upcoming flagship phones. However, they'll likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a chip also expected to feature in the next Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If you're eyeing a vivo or Oppo phone but are disappointed by this rumor about the lack of a global release for the X200 Ultra or Find X8 Ultra, you might want to check out the vivo X200 Pro or Oppo Find X8 Pro. Both are already available globally. While they might not have the same wow factor, especially when it comes to cameras, they still offer solid performance across the board.
