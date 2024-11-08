Eyebrows-raising new sensor in the Find X8 Ultra, despite minimal camera changes
Oppo Find X8 Pro | Image credit: Oppo
As a matter of fact (as a matter of "rumor", really) this bad boy won't be the last addition to the Find X8 family. As you probably know, a possible Find X8 Mini could be coming down the pipe.
Although the Find X8 Ultra variant allegedly retains a largely unchanged camera system from its predecessor (the Find X7 Ultra), recent leaks point to a significant new addition: a cutting-edge sensor that could set it apart.
Camera-wise, as we've noted already, the Find X8 Ultra is said to maintain a similar setup to the Find X7 Ultra, including a one-inch primary sensor and dual periscope telephoto lenses (3x and 6x zoom, respectively).
The Find X8 Ultra will feature a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and boast IP68/69 water and dust resistance. It is expected to compete with other flagship releases like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Honor Magic 7 Ultimate, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Vivo X200 Ultra.
The standout addition in the Find X8 Ultra, however, is the rumored "Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor", which could elevate image quality with better color accuracy and enhanced low-light performance. This sensor may excel in scenarios like nighttime photography, where capturing true-to-life colors and reducing noise are crucial.
While we're waiting for the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro to start their worldwide journey (they're currently available in China, following their homeland unveiling), we must not forget about their "bigger sibling": the Find X8 Ultra.
Back to the Ultra, though. It's expected to land in January 2025 initially in China, and then in the rest of the world, if there are no license and trade hiccups. Back in July 2024, Oppo and Ericsson signed global 5G patent cross-licensing agreement, so things should be fine.
None other than the reputable Weibo (China's Twitter, more or less) tipster Digital Chat Station hinted at the Find X8 Ultra’s specs. While the phone moniker wasn’t mentioned, the details point towards a Snapdragon 8 Elite (SM8750)-powered device featuring a Hasselblad camera system. The engineering prototype reportedly includes a 6.82-inch micro-quad-curved BOE X2 LTPO OLED display with a 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, potentially sharing the same high-end panel as the OnePlus 13.
"If the present world go astray", as the poet said, and we found ourselves in a nuclear conflict, all I want to know is: will my Find X8 Ultra and its multi-spectral sensor be able to show me radiation-contaminated places to avoid?
