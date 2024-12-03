Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Ulefone Tab A10 Pro: a new 10-inch fun slate

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets
The new Ulefone tablet on a white background.
It's not just Jaguar that's in the process of rebranding itself (whether that's a successful, or even a needed move in the first place is a topic for another discussion). Ulefone, known for their rugged phones, presents the Ulefone Tab A10 Pro: a tablet, but you've probably figured it out by the name of it.

Less than a month ago, the company released three sleek phones with the Ulefone stamp on them. Now, the company is unveiling a tablet that looks… normal. Not rugged, I mean, but sleek and thin.

The Ulefone Tab A10 Pro isn’t a whisper in a crowded room, but it's respectable thin at 7.8mm. It’s lightweight, sure, like a feather somebody decided to carve out of aircraft-grade aluminum.

Feels sturdy in your hand and it could probably survive a drop or two with its aluminum reinforced construction; Ulefone describes it as "a fortress of a tablet". Well, I won't crack walnuts with this tablet no matter what the company says. I just don't trust it that much.

A 10.1-inch screen stares back at you with an HD+ resolution (800 x 1280 px) that's far from perfect, but it’s honest, showing you what you want to see – some YouTube videos, some TV shows, some podcasts… the documents you swear you’ll finish. The tablet is portable, they say, easy to carry and use whenever you need it most.

Inside, the MediaTek MT8786 octa-core chipset is installed. It’s got up to 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage to stash your photos, apps, and whatnot. And if that’s not enough, gently shove a microSD card in there – you're free to expand it up to 1 TB. That's neat.

There are some accessories for this bad boy. TPU cases, tempered glass, smart covers – all sold separately, of course, because nothing in life comes complete. There's even an Armor Mount Max to bolt this thing onto your car. Just don't get distracted by this thing while behind the wheel.

Recommended Stories
So far, information on price and availability is not yet out there, but we'll keep you posted. I don't think we're heading into the premium price category, not with these specs!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless