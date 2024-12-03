Ulefone Tab A10 Pro: a new 10-inch fun slate
It's not just Jaguar that's in the process of rebranding itself (whether that's a successful, or even a needed move in the first place is a topic for another discussion). Ulefone, known for their rugged phones, presents the Ulefone Tab A10 Pro: a tablet, but you've probably figured it out by the name of it.
The Ulefone Tab A10 Pro isn’t a whisper in a crowded room, but it's respectable thin at 7.8mm. It’s lightweight, sure, like a feather somebody decided to carve out of aircraft-grade aluminum.
Feels sturdy in your hand and it could probably survive a drop or two with its aluminum reinforced construction; Ulefone describes it as "a fortress of a tablet". Well, I won't crack walnuts with this tablet no matter what the company says. I just don't trust it that much.
Inside, the MediaTek MT8786 octa-core chipset is installed. It’s got up to 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage to stash your photos, apps, and whatnot. And if that’s not enough, gently shove a microSD card in there – you're free to expand it up to 1 TB. That's neat.
So far, information on price and availability is not yet out there, but we'll keep you posted. I don't think we're heading into the premium price category, not with these specs!
Less than a month ago, the company released three sleek phones with the Ulefone stamp on them. Now, the company is unveiling a tablet that looks… normal. Not rugged, I mean, but sleek and thin.
A 10.1-inch screen stares back at you with an HD+ resolution (800 x 1280 px) that's far from perfect, but it’s honest, showing you what you want to see – some YouTube videos, some TV shows, some podcasts… the documents you swear you’ll finish. The tablet is portable, they say, easy to carry and use whenever you need it most.
There are some accessories for this bad boy. TPU cases, tempered glass, smart covers – all sold separately, of course, because nothing in life comes complete. There's even an Armor Mount Max to bolt this thing onto your car. Just don't get distracted by this thing while behind the wheel.
