$3.8 billion legal claim filed against Apple in the UK over iCloud

If you're not familiar with iCloud, it's a data storage service integrated into Apple devices; yet "Which?" has noted that Apple relies on third-party cloud infrastructure (from providers like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft) to store encrypted user data behind the scenes.

Every Apple device comes with iCloud pre-installed and offers 5 GB of free storage for photos, notes, messages, and other data. 5 GB in 2024 is not enough, though – especially if you take 4K videos and lots of photos.However, once users exceed this 5 GB limit, they are prompted to pay for additional storage, with plans costing up to almost $70. Many customers may not have anticipated needing paid upgrades when they first started using iCloud, so there goes the legal claim.Moreover, Apple does not offer users the option to choose an alternative cloud storage provider, the group argues. Even if alternatives were available, Apple restricts certain types of data from being stored outside of iCloud, effectively tying iPhone users to its own service.Of course, this lack of choice can lead to increased costs for users over time and limits competition, creating barriers for new cloud storage providers in the market. Given Apple’s dominance in the smartphone and tablet sectors (yeah, they're big!), users should have access to a range of competitive cloud storage options on their devices.Hence, the "Which?" group is seeking financial compensation for affected consumers. If you started using iCloud services on or after October 1, 2015, you may be entitled to compensation if the claim succeeds.With the help of external experts, "Which?" estimates that Apple could owe an average of £70 (approximately $89) per affected user. They are urging Apple to settle the matter by refunding customers and making iOS more open to competing cloud providers.