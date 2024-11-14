$3.8 billion legal claim filed against Apple in the UK over iCloud
Up Next:
If you're an iPhone or an iPad user – if you pay for Apple's iCloud service, to be exact – you could be entitled to your share of a £3 billion (approximately $3.8 billion) legal claim that a consumer's organization filed in the UK.
This comes mere hours after the EU notified Apple that it may be violating anti-geo-blocking rules with its online services.
Consumer rights organization "Which?" alleges that Apple has violated UK competition law. How? Well, the group argues, by limiting users' choice of cloud storage services. What's more, then nudging them towards its own iCloud service without adequately informing them about alternative options that could work on iOS devices.
The lawsuit is being pursued on both an "opt-out" and "opt-in" basis. This means that eligible UK residents will automatically be included in the claim unless they specifically opt out. Conversely, eligible individuals living outside the UK must opt in if they wish to be included. So, if you're divided between the UK and the US, you should definitely check it out and take some action.
Every Apple device comes with iCloud pre-installed and offers 5 GB of free storage for photos, notes, messages, and other data. 5 GB in 2024 is not enough, though – especially if you take 4K videos and lots of photos.
However, once users exceed this 5 GB limit, they are prompted to pay for additional storage, with plans costing up to almost $70. Many customers may not have anticipated needing paid upgrades when they first started using iCloud, so there goes the legal claim.
Of course, this lack of choice can lead to increased costs for users over time and limits competition, creating barriers for new cloud storage providers in the market. Given Apple’s dominance in the smartphone and tablet sectors (yeah, they're big!), users should have access to a range of competitive cloud storage options on their devices.
With the help of external experts, "Which?" estimates that Apple could owe an average of £70 (approximately $89) per affected user. They are urging Apple to settle the matter by refunding customers and making iOS more open to competing cloud providers.
This comes mere hours after the EU notified Apple that it may be violating anti-geo-blocking rules with its online services.
Approximately 40 million iPhone and iPad users in the UK may be eligible to receive a portion of this almost $4 billion compensation claim against the Cupertino giant.
Consumer rights organization "Which?" alleges that Apple has violated UK competition law. How? Well, the group argues, by limiting users' choice of cloud storage services. What's more, then nudging them towards its own iCloud service without adequately informing them about alternative options that could work on iOS devices.
"Which?" contends that iPhone and iPad users have been pushed into relying on Apple’s iCloud, allowing the company to charge more than it would if it faced strong competition from other cloud storage providers.
The lawsuit is being pursued on both an "opt-out" and "opt-in" basis. This means that eligible UK residents will automatically be included in the claim unless they specifically opt out. Conversely, eligible individuals living outside the UK must opt in if they wish to be included. So, if you're divided between the UK and the US, you should definitely check it out and take some action.
If you're not familiar with iCloud, it's a data storage service integrated into Apple devices; yet "Which?" has noted that Apple relies on third-party cloud infrastructure (from providers like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft) to store encrypted user data behind the scenes.
The iPhone 16 Plus. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Every Apple device comes with iCloud pre-installed and offers 5 GB of free storage for photos, notes, messages, and other data. 5 GB in 2024 is not enough, though – especially if you take 4K videos and lots of photos.
Recommended Stories
Moreover, Apple does not offer users the option to choose an alternative cloud storage provider, the group argues. Even if alternatives were available, Apple restricts certain types of data from being stored outside of iCloud, effectively tying iPhone users to its own service.
Of course, this lack of choice can lead to increased costs for users over time and limits competition, creating barriers for new cloud storage providers in the market. Given Apple’s dominance in the smartphone and tablet sectors (yeah, they're big!), users should have access to a range of competitive cloud storage options on their devices.
Hence, the "Which?" group is seeking financial compensation for affected consumers. If you started using iCloud services on or after October 1, 2015, you may be entitled to compensation if the claim succeeds.
With the help of external experts, "Which?" estimates that Apple could owe an average of £70 (approximately $89) per affected user. They are urging Apple to settle the matter by refunding customers and making iOS more open to competing cloud providers.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: