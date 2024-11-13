EU notifies Apple that it may be violating anti-geo-blocking rules with its online services
Up Next:
The European Union has been scrutinizing big tech companies for quite a while now and has managed to impose several competition-encouraging practices in recent years. The EU's scrutinizing eye has been on Apple for quite a lot of things, and its latest investigation is now starting on Apple's geo-blocking practice.
Geo-blocking is the practice of limiting access to content on the internet based on where in the world you are located. Like, for example, someone based in Europe may not be able to access all content that US users can, and vice versa.
According to the investigation, Apple Media Services has a different interface for different countries in the EU/EEA. Also, customers are accessing only the interface made for the country where they have registered their Apple account, and changing it was found to be hard. Reportedly, this is not allowed under the EU's anti-geo-blocking rules.
For payment methods, the investigation says that consumers are only allowed to use payment methods issues in the country where they registered their Apple account.
Last but not least, when it comes to downloads, customers are not allowed to download apps offered in other countries. The investigation says consumers should be able to download apps offered in other EU/EEA countries when they travel to, or temporarily stay in a country.
Apple now has one month to respond to the findings and to propose solutions to the found issues. After that, the CPC Network will "enter into a dialogue" with Apple. The European Commission can take enforcement action against the tech giant if Apple fails to address the concerns.
I personally have always had issues with geo-blocking practices (not just with Apple). I'm a big fan of Apple (that's no secret, I reckon) and I do understand different countries and legislations may require different access to online services, but still, I wish I was able to download anything I want and access stuff that my friends in other countries have on their iPhones (I can think of a few apps, at least).
The European Commission announced that it has "notified" the Cupertino tech giant that it may be violating the EU's anti-geo-blocking rules with Apple Media Services (which includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and others).
Geo-blocking is the practice of limiting access to content on the internet based on where in the world you are located. Like, for example, someone based in Europe may not be able to access all content that US users can, and vice versa.
The announcement from the EC comes after an investigation conducted by the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network. Allegedly, the CPC Network found a number of limitations on Apple Media Services that were unlawfully discriminating against European consumers.
The CPC Network alleges that EU customers face limitations related to online access to Apple Media Services. The authority also alleges that EU customers are facing payment method discrepancies as well, alongside issues with app availability.
Not every app is available everywhere on every iPhone. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
According to the investigation, Apple Media Services has a different interface for different countries in the EU/EEA. Also, customers are accessing only the interface made for the country where they have registered their Apple account, and changing it was found to be hard. Reportedly, this is not allowed under the EU's anti-geo-blocking rules.
For payment methods, the investigation says that consumers are only allowed to use payment methods issues in the country where they registered their Apple account.
Recommended Stories
Apple Media Services include all of Apple's relevant services like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, iCloud, Game Center, Apple Sport, and other online services offered by Cupertino.
Apple now has one month to respond to the findings and to propose solutions to the found issues. After that, the CPC Network will "enter into a dialogue" with Apple. The European Commission can take enforcement action against the tech giant if Apple fails to address the concerns.
I personally have always had issues with geo-blocking practices (not just with Apple). I'm a big fan of Apple (that's no secret, I reckon) and I do understand different countries and legislations may require different access to online services, but still, I wish I was able to download anything I want and access stuff that my friends in other countries have on their iPhones (I can think of a few apps, at least).
Well, we'll see where this investigation goes, but these legal processes tend to take quite a lot of time before a solution is found. Anyway, I'm hopeful that whatever the solution is, it's for the benefit of customers.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: