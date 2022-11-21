UK carrier Vodafone launches new refurbished phone range
As many of us know, premium smartphones are powerful and, at least in theory, last longer. But one huge downside is that they also come with a premium price tag, which not everyone can afford. So, if you want an expensive phone but don't want to spend a lot of money on a handset, and you live in the UK, you can now buy a phone from Vodafone's latest refurbished range, which the carrier just recently launched. As the mobile operator stated in its announcement, its new offerings can help "price-conscious customers get the phone they want for less."
As for the other phones that Vodafone is currently offering, you can buy a refurbished model of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12, the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the Samsung Galaxy S21, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Furthermore, the carrier is offering a two-year warranty on every Pay Monthly refurbished phone. According to the announcement, Vodafone is the only major UK mobile operator to offer such a warranty.
However, if you want to get a brand new phone with a great discount, you should definitely check out our best Vodafone phone deals. Or, if you are rolling with another carrier, you can visit our top Virgin Media phone deals, best O2 phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
For example, clients can get a refurbished iPhone SE (2022) 64GB for £261 on a 36-month payment contract. The regular price of the phone is £451, so by buying a refurbished model, you are saving £190.
If you hesitate whether to buy a renewed phone or not, Vodafone assures that its refurbished handsets are in "Great" or "Pristine" condition. Also, every phone has passed a visual and diagnostic check, which ensures that all devices work without issue. Vodafone also stated that these phones have been deep cleaned and securely data wiped, and if there is any problem, you can take advantage of Vodafone's 14-day no-quibble money-back guarantee.
