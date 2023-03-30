UK carrier Virgin Media O2 and Good Things Foundation open their 1000th National Databank Hub
The cost-of-living crisis in the UK continues to worsen, and to help people with low-income stay connected, Virgin Media O2 and the Good Things Foundation have opened their 1000th National Databank Hub, which can be found at the Summit Learning Trust in Birmingham.
Virgin Media O2 and the Good Things Foundation launched their National Databank in July 2021, and since then, they have provided more than 70,000 free O2 SIM cards and 50,000 free O2 data vouchers.
In its announcement about the new National Databank Hub, Virgin Media O2 also shared that, according to new research, 1 in 10 low-income Brits – with household incomes of up to £25,000 – don't call or text their loved ones because of the cost-of-living crisis. The study also shows that 10% also limit their mobile data usage, again because of the financial crisis in the UK.
A further 70% of those earning less than £25,000 say they need internet access, and 38% depend on their mobile phones to connect to the internet.
If you too don't have a lot of cash to spend on unnecessary expenses but still need to buy a new smartphone, feel free to check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.
As you probably know, the National Databank is like a foodbank but provides free mobile data, texts, and calls instead of free food. This way, people in need can stay connected with their friends and family and access 20GB of free data, which is enough for roughly 220 hours of browsing, according to Virgin Media O2.
Also, a quarter of the 2,000 Brits who participated in the poll stated that they have no extra money for non-essential expenses. More than half (56%) of them usually spend 70% to 90% of their monthly income on expenses like rent or mortgage, bills, and direct debits.
