UK carrier Three launches new offer for university students

If you are a university student in the UK looking to change your mobile plan, you might want to check out Three's latest offering. As the company announced in a recent blog post , university students who get a new 24-month contract until October 30th, 2022, can now get unlimited data, calls, and texts for only £9.50 per month for the first six months and £19 per month after that until the end of the contract.Also, on top of the unlimited data, calls, and texts, students with a new 24-month contract can get a Pixel 6a phone and a Samsung Chromebook 4+ for £38 per month with a one-time upfront cost of £20.In case you don't want a contract, you can get 10 months of unlimited calls in the UK, texts, and data with a £199 one-time payment using Three's Pay As You Go SIM. This way, according to the company, you will save "over £150." In its press release, Three also reiterated that if you use the Three+ rewards app, you get cool perks like a Caffe Nero hot drink for just £1 and Cineworld tickets for £3.To take advantage of Three's student offers, you will need a valid UK university email address ending with ".ac.uk." However, if you are not a student or if you are just not interested in Three's offerings but want to get a new phone, you can check our top Three mobile phone deals and pick a device from there. Or, if you use the services of another carrier, you can see our best Vodafone phone deals top O2 deals , and best Virgin Media deals