UK carrier Three launches new offer for university students

If you are a university student in the UK looking to change your mobile plan, you might want to check out Three's latest offering. As the company announced in a recent blog post, university students who get a new 24-month contract until October 30th, 2022, can now get unlimited data, calls, and texts for only £9.50 per month for the first six months and £19 per month after that until the end of the contract.

Also, on top of the unlimited data, calls, and texts, students with a new 24-month contract can get a Pixel 6a phone and a Samsung Chromebook 4+ for £38 per month with a one-time upfront cost of £20.

In case you don't want a contract, you can get 10 months of unlimited calls in the UK, texts, and data with a £199 one-time payment using Three's Pay As You Go SIM. This way, according to the company, you will save "over £150." In its press release, Three also reiterated that if you use the Three+ rewards app, you get cool perks like a Caffe Nero hot drink for just £1 and Cineworld tickets for £3.

To take advantage of Three's student offers, you will need a valid UK university email address ending with ".ac.uk." However, if you are not a student or if you are just not interested in Three's offerings but want to get a new phone, you can check our top Three mobile phone deals and pick a device from there. Or, if you use the services of another carrier, you can see our best Vodafone phone deals, best EE phone deals, top O2 deals, and best Virgin Media deals.
