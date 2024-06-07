Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Ubisoft brings multiple games to Apple devices, including Assassin's Creed and Prince of Persia

Ubisoft has already confirmed the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed series takes place in Japan, but a full reveal of Assassin’s Creed Shadow is set for June 10. Until then, Apple fans who want a taste of the franchise can download and play the latest installment, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, on their iPhones/iPads.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available on the App Store for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M1 chip or later. iOS users can play the introduction for free and for a limited time they can purchase the game at a 50 percent discount, which means it costs just $25.

It’s also important to mention that the full version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage supports Universal Purchase and can be unlocked with a single in-app purchase. This means that if you buy the game on your iPhone, you can also play it on your iPad and vice versa.

In addition to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft is also bringing Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse on Apple Arcade. Starting this week, the game is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

Video Thumbnail
 

Finally, Ubisoft announced that its critically acclaimed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown game is coming to Mac devices this winter. According to Ubisoft, the game uses Metal, which promises to offer players “an amazing gaming experience with smooth frame rates.”

Pre-orders for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown are open right now, so fans of the series can get it ahead of its Q4 2024 launch, but they’ll have to come up with no less than $50.
