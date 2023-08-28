Ubisoft reveals the name of its next Assassin’s Creed mobile game, new gameplay trailer

developer is committed to distinguishing this installment from its predecessors by continuously improving and delivering unique and enjoyable content for players to savor

After running a closed beta for its next Assassin’s Creed mobile game two months ago, Ubisoft is back in the news with more information about the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed saga.Previously known as Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, Ubisoft and Level Infinite revealed at Gamescom the official product name of the game as Assassin’s Creed Jade. Also, developer Level Infinite released a new trailer that offers a sneak peek at some of the gameplay fans should expect.Apart from offering a glimpse into the world of Assassin’s Creed , the trailer showcases a slew of iconic gameplay elements from the franchise. Fans of the universe will recognize immediately many of the mechanics that made Assassin’s Creed series so popular, including parkour, climbing, riding, and assassination.Also, the 2-minute video provides a first look at some of the unique (for the series) weapons that players will be able to use in the game, such as polearms and bows.More importantly, Ubisoft announced its decision to shift the game’s direction from a one-time individual experience into an ongoing adventure, also known as GaaS (game as a service). This means that Assassin’s Creed Jade will receive regular updates, new stories and additional areas for exploration.According to Ubisoft, “.”Last but not least, Ubisoft announced that a second closed beta test will happen very soon, so if you’re interested in checking this out before launch, you can now register via the game's official website . Keep in mind that this will no guarantee that you’ll be admitted in the closed beta test.