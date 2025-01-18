Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

U.S. senators demand answers for Google, Apple and Meta’s donations to Trump

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Google Amazon
iPhone 16 with Google Pixel 9
President elect Donald Trump is about to be sworn in on January 20 and many major tech companies have donated handsomely to his inaugural ceremony. These donations — notably larger than ones made to the previous administration — have now come under the scrutiny of two U.S. senators.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennet have demanded answers from the companies about why they have donated such large sums of money to the incoming president. The two senators have sent letters to the following companies:

  • Apple
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Meta
  • Amazon
  • OpenAI
  • And Uber

Both senators are accusing the companies of donating to the incoming administration to garner favor and avoid any regulation. There is also the matter of Trump’s proposed tariffs, something that these companies are likely trying to be exempted from by getting on his good side. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman didn’t take kindly to the accusations.


The senators have given the aforementioned companies until the end of this month to respond. While most of the listed companies will have to come up with a reasonable answer, Apple has an out. CEO Tim Cook made the donation from his personal funds and so Apple can likely get away with claiming that it had nothing to do with this.

Cook has already held talks with Trump about the difficulties Apple is facing when conducting business in the EU. Like Trump’s first term I also expect Cook to pull some personal favors and get Apple exempted from the tariffs. Similarly, Altman will probably also claim that the donation was a personal gesture.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 is a very different phone in the EU. | Video credit — Apple

These donations have been criticized in a lot of online circles with some users claiming that the U.S. is becoming an oligarchy. President Biden’s departing speech only gave more fuel to this claim as he said that he feared the country was turning into a “tech industrial complex”.

Senators Warren and Bennet have said that these donations are an example of corruption and corporate influence and that the public deserves answers. While there will certainly be some answers from the PR teams I think it’s highly unlikely that anyone is going to come out and admit to buying favors from the incoming administration.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless