Apple, Google, Meta and more: why major tech companies are donating to Trump
President elect Donald Trump will be sworn in on January 20 and it seems that all the big players want to get on his good side before that happens. HP has just joined the list of major tech companies that have made donations to Trump’s inaugural fund: most of which consist of sizable sums of money.
Meta — which did not donate to President Biden’s inauguration — has also just decided to remove the contentious fact-checking program on Facebook and other platforms. The company will instead be moving to an X-inspired Community Notes style model. This decision has also been widely received as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cozying up to the incoming president.
Other big tech companies that have donated handsomely to Trump’s inaugural fund include:
Apple donated $43,200 to President Biden’s inauguration but has given a million Dollars to Trump. CEO Tim Cook has also had talks with Trump: apparently about the difficulties that Apple faces when conducting business in the EU. Amazon had given Biden’s inaugural fund $276,000 but also gave Trump a million Dollars.
- Microsoft
- OpenAI
Zuckerberg reportedly had a private meeting with Trump recently. | Image credit — Meta
In my opinion it’s quite clear why this overwhelming support is now being displayed everywhere: the looming threat of Donald Trump’s tariffs. These tariffs have the potential to make business quite difficult for all the aforementioned companies. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman reckons that, much like Trump’s first term, Tim Cook will try to get Apple exempted from these tariffs.
Statements on the webpages of some companies that might have ticked off Trump have also started disappearing.
The first term, everybody was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend.
— Donald Trump, The New York Times, December 2024
This support for Donald Trump has not been well received in some online circles: with users claiming that the country is headed into disaster. Other platforms on the other hand are cheering on this change and saying that it’s quite obvious that everyone will want to befriend the incoming president now.
It’s still too early to tell how Trump’s proposed tariff plan will affect these companies, if said plan even goes into effect. However I think almost no one will be surprised by the donations so many companies have made. They have to protect their business model after all, no matter what it takes.
Let’s see if their bets pay off. The next four years are certainly going to be interesting.
