Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Key Apple Watch health feature no longer faces an import ban in U.S. after redesign

By
0comments
Key Apple Watch health feature no longer faces an import ban in U.S. after redesign
Because Apple was found to have infringed on Masimo's patents by the International Trade Commission (ITC) the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have their pulse oximeter feature disabled in the U.S. Until Apple licenses the technology from Masimo, redesigns the feature, or finds another way around the patent, the health-related tool will not be allowed on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and later models in the States. 

The pulse oximeter measures the saturation of oxygen in a user's red blood cells and shows how well a person's lungs are working. If you must have a working pulse oximeter, you can pick one up fairly cheap (about $15 and up) on Amazon. Apple did face another import ban when the ITC ruled in 2022 that the electrocardiogram (ECG) used on Apple Watch models infringed on AliveCor's patents.

In February 2023, the ITC's Final Determination imposed on Apple a Limited Exclusion Order (LEO) and a cease and desist order on Apple Watch models infringing on AliveCor patents. Unlike what happened with the Masimo patents and the pulse oximeter, Apple was able to redesign the ECG. The redesigned technology was examined by U.S. Customs and Border Protection which determined that Apple "met its burden" and that the redesigned ECG does not infringe on AliveCor's patents.

The redesigned electrocardiogram on the Apple Watch does not infringe on AliveCor&#039;s patents. | Image credit-Apple - Key Apple Watch health feature no longer faces an import ban in U.S. after redesign
The redesigned electrocardiogram on the Apple Watch does not infringe on AliveCor's patents. | Image credit-Apple

"We find that Apple Inc. ("Apple") has met its burden to show that certain redesigned wearable devices ("articles at issue") do not infringe one or more of claims 12, 13, and 19-23 of U.S. Patent No. 10,638,941 ("the '941 Patent") and claims 1, 3, 5, 8-10, 12, 15, and 16 of U.S. Patent No. 10,595,731 ("the '731 Patent). Thus, CBP's position is that the articles at issue are not subject to the limited exclusion order that the U.S. International Trade Commission ("Commission" or "ITC") issued in Investigation No. 337-TA-1266 ("the underlying investigation" or "the 1266 investigation"), pursuant to Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, 19 U.S.C. 1337 ("Section 337")."-U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

With the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruling that Apple no longer infringed on U.S. Patent No. 10,638,941 and U.S. Patent No. 10,595,731, the previously imposed Limited Exclusion Order against the infringing Apple Watches was no longer in effect. This is obviously good news for Apple and Apple Watch owners in the U.S. The ECG measures electrical signals in the heart and can help diagnose abnormal heart rhythms and coronary heart disease.

This September, the Apple Watch Series X is expected to be unveiled with a thinner case and a display nearly as large as the one on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. A redesigned watch band will eliminate the notches currently used to slide the bands onto the Apple Watch which could add more internal space inside the device to allow a larger battery to be employed. Unless Apple reaches a deal with Mosimo or redesigns the pulse oximeter, the new Apple Watch Series X and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will not sport this feature although it will include the ECG.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Total Wireless ditches Verizon branding to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Total Wireless ditches Verizon branding to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless