Key Apple Watch health feature no longer faces an import ban in U.S. after redesign

Apple Watch Series 9 , Apple Watch Ultra 2 , and later models in the States. Because Apple was found to have infringed on Masimo's patents by the International Trade Commission (ITC) the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have their pulse oximeter feature disabled in the U.S. Until Apple licenses the technology from Masimo, redesigns the feature, or finds another way around the patent, the health-related tool will not be allowed on the, and later models in the States.





The pulse oximeter measures the saturation of oxygen in a user's red blood cells and shows how well a person's lungs are working. If you must have a working pulse oximeter, you can pick one up fairly cheap (about $15 and up) on Amazon. Apple did face another import ban when the ITC ruled in 2022 that the electrocardiogram (ECG) used on Apple Watch models infringed on AliveCor's patents.





In February 2023, the ITC's Final Determination imposed on Apple a Limited Exclusion Order (LEO) and a cease and desist order on Apple Watch models infringing on AliveCor patents. Unlike what happened with the Masimo patents and the pulse oximeter, Apple was able to redesign the ECG. The redesigned technology was examined by U.S. Customs and Border Protection which determined that Apple "met its burden" and that the redesigned ECG does not infringe on AliveCor's patents.













With the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruling that Apple no longer infringed on U.S. Patent No. 10,638,941 and U.S. Patent No. 10,595,731, the previously imposed Limited Exclusion Order against the infringing Apple Watches was no longer in effect. This is obviously good news for Apple and Apple Watch owners in the U.S. The ECG measures electrical signals in the heart and can help diagnose abnormal heart rhythms and coronary heart disease.



