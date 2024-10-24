Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

As tech savings enthusiast, I would definitely buy the OnePlus Pad and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at these prices

As a tech expert who writes deals for a living, I'm always on the hunt for awesome offers. Today, I came across two great deals on capable tablets that I believe are true bargains right now.

The first promo is on the OnePlus Pad with 128GB of storage space. I recommend this bad boy because it's fast and can tackle most tasks without hiccups, courtesy of its MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. In addition, it offers a great watching experience, boasting a gorgeous 11.6-inch display with a sharp 2800 x 2000 resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. And at this very moment, you can snag this handsome fella for $95 off its price.

OnePlus Pad: Save $96 on Amazon!

Grab the OnePlus Pad for $96 off its price. For me this is a good deal, because you can save quite the sum on a really capable slate that also offers good watching experience. Act fast and snag one now!
$96 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 64GB: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) with 64GB is another slate that I recommend, especially now that it's $120 off its price and can be yours for less than $230. The tablet offers good performance and a pleasant watching experience on the cheap, so act fast and save now!
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


However, if you want an even more affordable tablet, I encourage you to go for the Galaxy Tab S6 (2022). Yes, I know it's an older device, but its Snapdragon 720G chipset still packs a punch and can handle day-to-day tasks without a hitch. In addition, I like its 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200p resolution because it delivers a good viewing experience without breaking the bank.

But what I like most about this slate is the sweet 34% discount Amazon is offering right now, slashing a whole $120 off its price. This means you can score this fella for just under $230, making it an unmissable deal.

Overall, I believe you'll score a great device, whichever of the two tablets you go for. My advice is just to be fast and capitalize on one of these deals as soon as possible — preferably even now. You never know when Amazon will return these devices to their usual prices, and it would be a shame to miss out on saving big on either of them.
