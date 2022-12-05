Big OnePlus 11 leak shows alleged final design, reveals more secrets









What you see on it is the OnePlus 11 in two color versions, a black and a green-ish model, similar to what we had on the OnePlus 10 Pro . The three rear cameras and the flash are neatly arranged in a square with the Hasselblad branding prominent in the middle, and all of that fits in a larger circular camera unit that definitely looks modern. The camera design actually flows out and blends with the side of the phone, giving the device extra style points.

And yes, the three-way Alert Slider, aka the OnePlus mute switch, is making a comeback and we love having that.



The leak also mentions the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 11, it doesn't go into much detail, but it does paint a good general picture:



The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside places the OnePlus 11 on par with most major Android flagship phones launching in 2023, but not every upcoming flagship will have a version with a whopping 16GB of RAM like the OnePlus. So the company definitely makes a statement that this is a high-performance phone.

This is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, a size that has become kind of the norm in the flagship space, and should guarantee a solid battery life. The info comes from @OnLeaks (via GadgetGang ), one of the leakers with the most accurate track record out there. In fact, @OnLeaks was the first to show the world what the upcoming OnePlus 11 design was like three months ago, and now he claims this is an "official look" at the phone, suggesting these are not just realistic renders but an actual leaked press photo.





What is quite different than the norm is the charging speed. With a 100W charging, the OnePlus will be one of the fastest charging phones out there, and we expect a full charge to take no longer than 30 minutes, or even less.





One area of concern for OnePlus has always been the camera. Despite a massive investment and a partnership with renowned brand Hasselblad, OnePlus phones have never won a reputation of being "camera phones" per se, and they are usually ranked a step below iPhones, Pixels and Galaxies in terms of camera.





For the OnePlus 11, the company has bet on a triple camera system with a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP 2X zoom lens. While the main and ultra-wide cameras are a standard affair, we rarely see 2X zoom cameras and we are curious to learn why OnePlus decided to go with one. A 2X camera has some important advantages: it gives users a 50mm-ish field of view, which is close to what the human eye sees and this might just be the perfect lens for portrait shots. However, having only a 2X lens means that long-range zoom won't be quite as good as on phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its periscope camera.





In any case, this is your deeper look at the upcoming OnePlus 11. Could this be your next phone?



