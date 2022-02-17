Twitter's 'Good Bots' label is rolling out for everyone

Twitter's 'Good Bots' label is rolling out for everyone0
The Good Bots label will help you distinguish useful bots, such as a bot that alerts you to earthquakes in your region, a COVID-19 bot that tells you what the vaccine availability is in your area, or an art bot that will share incredible pieces of art with you. Although the Good Bots labeling is helpful, Oliver Stewart outlines that the new bot labeling feature is 'not the same thing as the blue verified check marks.'
In addition to the above, Stewart said, "We're not trying to say ‘this bot is good’ in a quality sense, because that is really subjective. We’re just trying to say that this is an automated account that we don't think is doing any harm, and that the owner wants to be honest with you—let you know that it's automated. No one should be going around telling you who to trust and who not to trust. Our goal is to give people the tools to make those decisions for themselves."
