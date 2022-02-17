Twitter's 'Good Bots' label is rolling out for everyone

Time to celebrate the #GoodBots on Twitter!



We’re launching labels for developer-created accounts so you can identify more of the good bots and their helpful Tweets. https://t.co/of6zFkck4npic.twitter.com/1K9tBYEpOR — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 16, 2022





There are many bots on Twitter that do good things and that are helpful to people. We wanted to understand more about what those look like so we could help people identify them and feel more comfortable in their understanding of the space they’re in.

We're not trying to say ‘this bot is good’ in a quality sense, because that is really subjective. We’re just trying to say that this is an automated account that we don't think is doing any harm, and that the owner wants to be honest with you—let you know that it's automated. No one should be going around telling you who to trust and who not to trust. Our goal is to give people the tools to make those decisions for themselves.

