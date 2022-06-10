 Latest Twitter update brings a new (and way more useful) Report Tweet interface - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Latest Twitter update brings a new (and way more useful) Report Tweet interface

Software updates Apps
New Twitter update brings a new (and way more useful) Report Tweet interface
Twitter has an entirely new process of reporting tweets and the update that ran a few months ago as a limited test is now rolling out globally, reports TechCrunch. The new report interface allows you to explain the situation more thoroughly, and is, so far, only available in English.

Twitter rolls out a new report a tweet interface


Well, that's one very useful update alright. It totally blows the old Report Tweet interface out of the water. In fact, the old interface to report a tweet was quite limited in terms of what options you get to describe the issue when you're reporting someone's offensive blabber. On top of that, it focused on making you figuring out what rule of Twitter the person was violating.


Well, not anymore. The new update that the social media giant is now rolling out makes reporting a tweet an easier and more streamlined experience. First off, it eliminates the need for you to figure out which Twitter policy the tweet in question is violating. Interestingly enough, many offensive tweets fall into a grey area in regards to Twitter's policies.

Now, the new Report Tweet flow allows you to first describe the issue in a few steps (and more details!), and then presents you with a rule that the tweet in question would seem to be breaking. Of course, if the AI turns out to be incorrect, you can always opt for choosing another rule that was broken by the tweet.



Twitter stated that it had worked with different designers and researchers to create this new report a tweet flow. On top of that, Twitter plans to use the data from these reports to identify more trends and categories of harassment and spam on the platform.

The update is now available on Twitter for iOS, for Android, and on the web version.

This is, in fact, not the first time we are seeing this reporting flow. It ran as a limited test in the US last December (as we mentioned above), and the outcome of the exercise was great. The test resulted in an increase in the number of actionable reports by a staggering 50%, and Twitter removed more tweets violating its rules.

This update comes at a rather strange time for the company. As you may have heard, Twitter is in the middle of an acquisition deal with multi-billionaire Elon Musk. Right now, the deal is paused because of Musk's concerns over the disclosed percentage of fake accounts on Twitter, but his view on content moderation might be a bit different than the current Twitter policy. With the future of the deal being unclear at the moment, we are not entirely certain of the future of Twitter moderation either. For now, all we have to do is to be patient and wait for the outcome.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Chrome gets a few new on-device AI features
Google Chrome gets a few new on-device AI features
Samsung might be one step closer to its first rollable phone
Samsung might be one step closer to its first rollable phone
Apple tops phone, tablet, laptop, watch, earbuds sales! Steve Jobs and Tim Cook’s way to the top
Apple tops phone, tablet, laptop, watch, earbuds sales! Steve Jobs and Tim Cook’s way to the top
Android on Apple phone? Samsung mocked for using iPhone to promote app
Android on Apple phone? Samsung mocked for using iPhone to promote app
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra bends the rules of smartphone cameras to reach the next level
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra bends the rules of smartphone cameras to reach the next level
Xiaomi made me give up my iPhone 13! An effortless transition to Android…
Xiaomi made me give up my iPhone 13! An effortless transition to Android…

Popular stories

AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless