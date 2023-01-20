Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Long-form tweets coming soon: check out how a long tweet might look like

Long-form tweets coming soon; check out how a long tweet might look like
Back in November of last year, Elon Musk who now owns Twitter, stated that the social media platform is going to provide an option for longer tweets. Now, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi is showing how the new feature will look like and how long text in a tweet will appear.

Twitter long-form tweets possibly coming soon


We've known for awhile that long-form tweets, in one way or another, were coming to the popular social media platform. Now we get to see how a long text might look like in a tweet, and we also get an indication that the feature might soon show up for regular Twitter users (of course, no date is official yet, so do keep that in mind!).



Last year, there were talks about the feature (or a similar one) in the works. Back then, the feature was expected to be called Twitter Notes or Twitter Articles, but it did basically the same thing: allowed long text in your tweet.

Back in the summer of 2022, select users even got to test out the new feature. Well, we've yet to see it officially launched. However, Paluzzi's tweet is now giving us some more hope that this feature will come soon. When we know more, so will you. Stay tuned!
