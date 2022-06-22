You may soon be able to write long blog-like tweets with 'Twitter Notes' feature

Twitter to include long-form content with Twitter Notes

So far, the feature is said to be in testing with select users. Back in May, the feature was spotted by reverese-engineer Jane Manchun Wong, as well as other app researchers. At the beginning, the feature was called Twitter Articles, but now it seems the naming will be changed to Twitter Notes.





The Twitter Article Composer now comes with a “Focus Mode” (that button on the top-right) that expands the composer to the full screen, hides away the side bars pic.twitter.com/oOhyM1IIWs — jane (@wongmjane) May 4, 2022



App researcher Nima Owji discovered in April that you will be able to save the text as drafts, and you will be getting an interface for accessing the drafts and already published long posts.





