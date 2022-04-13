Are Twitter notifications not relevant to you? Worry not, Twitter just bought a company to fix them

Are Twitter notifications not relevant to you? Worry not, Twitter just bought a company to fix them0
Twitter buys a company that should fix your notifications
Well, honestly speaking, it is not uncommon for a big company like Twitter to acquire a smaller company in order to enhance a specific area of the user experience it delivers. In this case, Twitter bought a company called OpenBack, and it should work to help deliver more relevant notifications to Twitter users.
3/ OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people’s privacy first. We’re thrilled to have them join the flock and look forward to seeing their impact. Welcome!— Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 12, 2022
OpenBack: what is this company about?
You might be thinking that okay, Twitter bought a company, but what does this company actually do? In case you're wondering: OpenBack is basically an application that handles computations on the actual device of the owner and not on an online server. Pretty much, that is the more private and secure way to handle such operations.
It remains a mystery as to how OpenBack's on-device computational prowess will improve upon the relevancy of Twitter's notifications. One speculation that Android Headlines makes is that the tech behind OpenBack could use an on-device filter to hold notifications until the right way for you to receive them is, based on when you use the app.
But, as we already mentioned, there is still a long way before we get to see the effects of this acquisition in the way Twitter delivers notifications. Hopefully, it will work on giving you more control over what push notifications you want to see from the app, but we will see.
Twitter has been trying hard to improve the user experience
It's not only notifications that Twitter wants to improve upon. Recently, the company introduced a fun way to create your own GIFs on the app for iOS, as well as a way to search in all of your direct messages to find the conversation you are looking for.
