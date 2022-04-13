Are Twitter notifications not relevant to you? Worry not, Twitter just bought a company to fix them

Twitter buys a company that should fix your notifications

Twitter, understandably, wants to ensure you get the right notification and the right time, and on top of that, putting privacy first. The news was announced in a tweet by Twitter's head of consumer product, Jay Sullivan. Apart from saying the social media platform wants to give you relevant and engaging notifications, he didn't reveal anything else about the acquisition of OpenBack.







3/ OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people’s privacy first. We’re thrilled to have them join the flock and look forward to seeing their impact. Welcome! — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 12, 2022



OpenBack: what is this company about?

Twitter has been trying hard to improve the user experience

