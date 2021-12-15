Twittеr gets the useful automatic video captions feature

Twittеr gets the useful automatic video captions feature0
Twitter gets automatic video captions, now rolling out
Twitter announced in a tweet that the social media platform is now adding support for automatic video captions, and the new feature will be available on Android, iOS, and Twitter on the web. On both Android and iOS, captions will be turned on by default on muted videos in your Twitter feed.
Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 14, 2021
Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device's accessibility settings
Web: use the "CC" button to turn on/off pic.twitter.com/IHJAI31IvX
Voice tweers have already received this helpful feature earlier, and this year, Twitter Spaces (the social media giant's Clubhouse competitor) also got live captions.
Twitter is ever-evolving with new features, policy changes, and more
Twitter has really upped its game by introducing new features to its platform recently. From privacy features, to features just for convenience, the social media platform is getting it all. Let's check out some of the new features or features in development that the social media giant is looking to implement.
Recently we reported on the fact that Twitter is testing one-time warnings that you can put on your videos or photos if they contain sensitive content and you want to warn your followers of it.
Another interesting feature that's also in a testing period right now is a redesigned look to Twitter's Explore tab, which will start looking something like the "For You" tab on Tik-Tok, with full-screen videos or photos, giving more focus to a single tweet at a time. Of course, you will still be able to like, retweet, and forward these tweets.
Another recent change that Twitter is now implementing is an expanded privacy policy that now includes media. The new policy forbids videos and photos of private individuals to be published without the person's consent. Until now, sharing people's private information on Twitter was, of course, forbidden, but now, images and videos are also going to be prohibited.
This measure is taken to prevent harassment and intimidation and the misuse of media. Twitter will take action in cases someone reports that they are unwilling their image or video to be posted.
At the end of last month, Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey, who co-founded the social media platform back in 2006, announced he is resigning from his CEO position. Now, CEO of Twitter will be Twitter chief technology officer Parag Agrawal.