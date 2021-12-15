Twittеr gets the useful automatic video captions feature

Twitter gets automatic video captions, now rolling out

Automatic captions will be available in over 30 languages, including English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, and others, and they will appear automatically in the original language of the video that was uploaded. However, there is currently no option to translate them just yet, but Twitter may be looking into that as well, hopefully.







Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today.



Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device's accessibility settings

Web: use the "CC" button to turn on/off pic.twitter.com/IHJAI31IvX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 14, 2021



Twitter is ever-evolving with new features, policy changes, and more

