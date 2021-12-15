Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Software updates Apps

Twittеr gets the useful automatic video captions feature

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Twittеr gets the useful automatic video captions feature
Twitter is now rolling out a very useful feature, reports XDA-Developers, and it is automatic captions for videos. The social media platform has been working hard on providing new useful features to its users recently.

Twitter gets automatic video captions, now rolling out 


Twitter announced in a tweet that the social media platform is now adding support for automatic video captions, and the new feature will be available on Android, iOS, and Twitter on the web. On both Android and iOS, captions will be turned on by default on muted videos in your Twitter feed.

For users on Twitter on the web, captions will be available by clicking a new "CC" button in the video player, the same button will, quite understandably, allow you to turn them off as well.

Automatic captions will be available in over 30 languages, including English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, and others, and they will appear automatically in the original language of the video that was uploaded. However, there is currently no option to translate them just yet, but Twitter may be looking into that as well, hopefully.


Additionally, the captions will work on new uploads, which means they won't be available on already uploaded videos.

Voice tweers have already received this helpful feature earlier, and this year, Twitter Spaces (the social media giant's Clubhouse competitor) also got live captions.

Twitter is ever-evolving with new features, policy changes, and more


Twitter has really upped its game by introducing new features to its platform recently. From privacy features, to features just for convenience, the social media platform is getting it all. Let's check out some of the new features or features in development that the social media giant is looking to implement.

Recently we reported on the fact that Twitter is testing one-time warnings that you can put on your videos or photos if they contain sensitive content and you want to warn your followers of it.

When you upload an image to Twitter, you will be able to click on the three dots, then the little flag on the lower right-hand corner and you will be able to check a box to fit your content. For example, the options for sensitive content are "Nudity", "Violence", or just "Sensitive".

Another interesting feature that's also in a testing period right now is a redesigned look to Twitter's Explore tab, which will start looking something like the "For You" tab on Tik-Tok, with full-screen videos or photos, giving more focus to a single tweet at a time. Of course, you will still be able to like, retweet, and forward these tweets.

Another recent change that Twitter is now implementing is an expanded privacy policy that now includes media. The new policy forbids videos and photos of private individuals to be published without the person's consent. Until now, sharing people's private information on Twitter was, of course, forbidden, but now, images and videos are also going to be prohibited.

This measure is taken to prevent harassment and intimidation and the misuse of media. Twitter will take action in cases someone reports that they are unwilling their image or video to be posted.

At the end of last month, Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey, who co-founded the social media platform back in 2006, announced he is resigning from his CEO position. Now, CEO of Twitter will be Twitter chief technology officer Parag Agrawal.

However, Dorsey will remain a member of Twitter's board until his current term expires at the 2022 stockholders meeting. The ex-CEO stated in regards to his resignation: "I want you all to know that this was my decision and I own it. It was a tough one for me, of course. I love this service and company ... and all of you so much. I'm really sad ... yet really happy. There aren't many companies that get to this level. And there aren't many founders that choose their company over their own ego. I know we'll prove this was the right move."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Buy has the 5G Motorola Edge (2021) on sale at a lower than ever price (no activation)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has the 5G Motorola Edge (2021) on sale at a lower than ever price (no activation)
-$250
How to check if your phone can still dial 911
by Daniel Petrov,  0
How to check if your phone can still dial 911
Check out these leaked high-quality renders of the Galaxy S21 FE and its four colors
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Check out these leaked high-quality renders of the Galaxy S21 FE and its four colors
The best portable Bluetooth speakers (Updated December 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  32
The best portable Bluetooth speakers (Updated December 2021)
Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories
by Poweradd,  0
Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories
Galaxy Tab S8+ confirmed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM (Geekbench)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy Tab S8+ confirmed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM (Geekbench)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless