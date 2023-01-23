Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Twitter has an ad-free subscription in the works, Musk announces

Apps
1
Twitter working on a subscription without any ads
After buying Twitter, Elon Musk started a plethora of changes to the popular social media platform with the aim to make it better. One by one, issues the platform was having are getting worked on (one recent example being working to introduce long-form tweets). Now, Engadget reports about a new big thing in the works, announced by Musk himself.

Musk announces a new subscription with NO ads


According to the billionaire, ads on Twitter are too frequent and too big. He says in a tweet that they will be working on this. Which means, Twitter is also going to be making some changes to how ads look, but Musk didn't give details about this at the time. And that's not everything Musk announced.

He also says a subscription with no ads for Twitter is in the works. Understandably, this subscription will be more expensive (so far, there's no information on its pricing), but it will allow you to have zero ads on Twitter.



In case you don't know, Twitter already has a paid subscription dubbed Twitter Blue. In the U.S., it currently costs $11 per month if you subscribe through the Twitter iOS or Android app. If you subscribe from the web, you pay $8 (you know, on the web, Apple's and Google's app stores don't take a 30% commission).

For now, though, even Twitter Blue subscribers are seeing ads. The social media platform is working on getting fewer ads for Twitter Blue subs, a feature that's reportedly "coming soon".

There's no concrete release date for the new, more expensive subscription without ads at the moment. When we know more, we'll make sure to inform you, so stay tuned!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Real hands-on footage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: take a look at the design and camera app
Real hands-on footage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: take a look at the design and camera app
Twitter has an ad-free subscription in the works, Musk announces
Twitter has an ad-free subscription in the works, Musk announces
Redmi may step up its game with a Note 12 Turbo model
Redmi may step up its game with a Note 12 Turbo model
Here is Motorola’s unannounced Moto G23 in all its glory
Here is Motorola’s unannounced Moto G23 in all its glory
Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month
Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month
Mobvoi’s next smartwatch will be powered by Snapdragon W5+, runs Wear OS 3
Mobvoi’s next smartwatch will be powered by Snapdragon W5+, runs Wear OS 3

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Extraordinary new deal makes the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cheaper than ever
Extraordinary new deal makes the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cheaper than ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless