The iPhone 20 could be the first to use TSMC's new A14 process node (1.4nm) announced today

Apple Processors iPhone
TSMC's iconic logo is seen in front of one of the company's fabrication facilities.
The process node used to manufacture chips is an important number. That is because as the number shrinks, it means that the size of the transistors used in a chip get smaller. The smaller the transistors employed, the larger the number that can fit into a small integrated circuit. The higher a chip's transistor count, the more powerful and energy-efficient that chip is. Usually every two to three years a lower process node is prepped by leading foundries.

For example, TSMC and Samsung Foundry were expected to start mass production of chips made using their 2nm process nodes later this year. For TSMC, it will debut its Gate-all-around (GAA) transistor that covers the channel on all four sides to reduce voltage leakage and improve the drive current. This will result in chips offering higher performance using less energy.

To show you the progression of TSMC's process node, let's take a journey down memory lane.

  • Apple iPhone 11 (2019)-powered by the 7nm A13 Bionic with 8.5 billion transistors.
  • Apple iPhone 12 (2020)-powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic with 11.8 billion transistors (+39%).
  • Apple iPhone 13 (2021)-powered by the 5nm A15 Bionic with 15.0 billion transistors (+27%).
  • Apple iPhone 14 (2022)-powered by the 5nm A15 Bionic with 15.0 billion transistors (+0%).
  • Apple iPhone 15 (2023)-powered by the 4nm A16 Bionic with 16.0 billion transistors (+0.7%).
  • Apple iPhone 16 (2024)-powered by the 3nm A18 with approximately more than 19 billion transistors (+19%).

Keep in mind that the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models started using different chips than the non-Pro models in 2024 with the iPhone 14 line.

Today, TSMC announced at its North America Technology Symposium that after 2nm, its next advanced process technology will be A14 (or 14 Angstrom) which will be equivalent to 1.4nm. Production at that process node will start in 2028 and the development of A14 is ahead of schedule according to the foundry.

TSMC says that A14 will show a 15% speed improvement at the same power level compared to the N2 process node, or a 30% decrease in power consumption at the same speed.

"Our customers constantly look to the future, and TSMC’s technology leadership and manufacturing excellence provides them with a dependable roadmap for their innovations. TSMC’s cutting-edge logic technologies like A14 are part of a comprehensive suite of solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds to unleash our customers’ innovation for advancing the AI future."/QUOTE]
                                                                              - Dr. C.C. Wei CEO, TSMC

If TSMC doesn't start production until 2028, the first iPhone that could be powered by an A14 application processor (AP) would be the iPhone 20 using the A22 application processor. Of course, things could change between now and then and this is only an estimate.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

