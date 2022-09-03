See how the rumored cutout will affect the screen on the iPhone 14 Pro models right now!

A few days ago we told you that the latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max speculation calls for the sideways "i-shaped" cutout replacing the notch to be one long pill-shaped cutout. The cutout will house the front-facing camera, the True Depth Camera for Face Time, the proximity sensor, and more.





Wonder what the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max screens will look like with the new pill-shaped bar at the top of the screen? Well, thanks to an ingenious idea thought up by concept creator Ian Zelbo, if you have an iPhone 13 Pro or an iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can see for yourself right now.





Zelbo simply created new wallpaper for the iPhone 13 Pro models that has the pill-shaped cutout on the bottom. If you put the wallpaper on your phone and hold it upside down, you will be able to see how the bar affects the display on the upcoming models. It's a brilliant plan. Here's how you can put it in motion (it's as easy as 1-2-3).





With your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone Pro Max, click on this link. Tap on the image to make it go full page. Turn your phone upside down and you'll have an idea of what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models.





On September 7th, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone handsets starting with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (or Plus), the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The non-Pro models will be powered by the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset that currently powers the iPhone 13 line. The iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with the 4nm A16 Bionic chipset which should be more powerful and energy-efficient than the A15 Bionic.





It should be pointed out that the non-Pro iPhone 14 handsets will continue to sport the iconic notch. Both Pro and non-Pro units will reportedly sport 6GB of RAM although the more expensive models should have the faster LPDDR5 version. And of course, the Pro models will be equipped with a third camera (Telephoto), and a 120Hz variable refresh rate for the displays. Speaking about the displays, the Pro models will also get higher quality panels than the less-expensive units.







Since my Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display similar in size to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, I snapped a screenshot that still manages to give us an idea about what the new cutout will look like. Do you like it better than the notch? Let us know by dropping a comment in the box below.

