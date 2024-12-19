Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Trust, but verify: Apple has to make Congo lawyers believe no blood minerals are used in iPhones

By
0comments
Apple
A group of iPhones put together standing on a desk.
The saga continues: after numerous allegations and counter-allegations about using "blood minerals" in iPhones, Apple and Congo are at it again. This time around, the Cupertino giant assures Congo representatives that no such materials are used in iPhones… but will the other side believe those claims?

As Reuters informs us, international lawyers representing the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) expressed cautious approval of Apple's recent decision to stop sourcing minerals from the country due to the escalating conflict.

However, they confirmed that legal action against Apple would continue in Europe. "Trust, but verify", as that famous proverb states.

As you probably have heard, criminal complaints were filed against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium this week, accusing the tech giant of using conflict minerals from the DRC in its supply chain.

The DRC is a major source of tin, tantalum, and tungsten. These minerals are essential for producing our beloved electronic devices like smartphones, and much more. Some artisanal mines in the region, however, are controlled by armed groups involved in severe human rights violations, such as massacres and abuse, according to UN experts and rights groups.

Apple has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement issued recently, the company reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that minerals sourced from the DRC and neighboring Rwanda are excluded from its supply chain. The company has instructed its suppliers not to use these minerals, citing concerns about the escalating conflict in the region.

While welcoming Apple’s statement, Congo's legal representatives urged caution, emphasizing that the company’s claims needed to be substantiated with verifiable facts. The lawyers stated that Apple’s recent actions did not address past alleged crimes related to the use of conflict minerals and that it was now up to the French and Belgian courts to make their judgments.

The lawyers contend that Apple indirectly benefited from minerals stolen from the DRC, which were laundered through international supply chains, thus implicating the company in the ongoing violence.

Apple, on the other hand, maintains that it does not directly source primary minerals but conducts audits, publishes findings, and funds organizations working to improve mineral traceability. The company also noted that the majority of minerals used in its products are recycled.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

