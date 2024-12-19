Trust, but verify: Apple has to make Congo lawyers believe no blood minerals are used in iPhones
The saga continues: after numerous allegations and counter-allegations about using "blood minerals" in iPhones, Apple and Congo are at it again. This time around, the Cupertino giant assures Congo representatives that no such materials are used in iPhones… but will the other side believe those claims?
However, they confirmed that legal action against Apple would continue in Europe. "Trust, but verify", as that famous proverb states.
As you probably have heard, criminal complaints were filed against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium this week, accusing the tech giant of using conflict minerals from the DRC in its supply chain.
Apple has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement issued recently, the company reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that minerals sourced from the DRC and neighboring Rwanda are excluded from its supply chain. The company has instructed its suppliers not to use these minerals, citing concerns about the escalating conflict in the region.
While welcoming Apple’s statement, Congo's legal representatives urged caution, emphasizing that the company’s claims needed to be substantiated with verifiable facts. The lawyers stated that Apple’s recent actions did not address past alleged crimes related to the use of conflict minerals and that it was now up to the French and Belgian courts to make their judgments.
Apple, on the other hand, maintains that it does not directly source primary minerals but conducts audits, publishes findings, and funds organizations working to improve mineral traceability. The company also noted that the majority of minerals used in its products are recycled.
As Reuters informs us, international lawyers representing the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) expressed cautious approval of Apple's recent decision to stop sourcing minerals from the country due to the escalating conflict.
The DRC is a major source of tin, tantalum, and tungsten. These minerals are essential for producing our beloved electronic devices like smartphones, and much more. Some artisanal mines in the region, however, are controlled by armed groups involved in severe human rights violations, such as massacres and abuse, according to UN experts and rights groups.
The lawyers contend that Apple indirectly benefited from minerals stolen from the DRC, which were laundered through international supply chains, thus implicating the company in the ongoing violence.
