Congo accuses Apple of covering up wars, laundering minerals, and deceptive practices
Congo and Apple are at it again; the Cupertino giant has been hit with another set of allegations regarding its use of "blood" minerals – minerals that are mined in war zones and sold to finance armed conflict against governments.
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has initiated legal action against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium, accusing the tech giant of benefiting from conflict minerals in its supply chain. The Congolese government claims that Apple benefits from minerals obtained through violence and exploitation, according to its lawyers, Reuters reports.
While Apple states it does not source primary minerals and asserts its supply chain audits ensure compliance with ethical standards, Congolese lawyers claim otherwise. They argue Apple uses minerals illicitly obtained from Congo and laundered through international supply chains, making it complicit in crimes linked to the nation’s ongoing conflict.
Congo’s complaints also challenge ITSCI, a monitoring and certification scheme funded by the metals industry, which Apple cites to validate its supply chain. The DRC argues ITSCI has been discredited by organizations like the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). Despite RMI suspending ITSCI in 2022 over traceability concerns, Apple continues to reference it in its filings. That doesn't sound particularly cool, but I guess another "Mother Earth" video from Tim Cook and co. will fix things… right?
Congo is a key global supplier of tin, tantalum, and tungsten, essential for electronics. However, artisanal mining in the region often involves armed groups accused of severe human rights violations, including massacres and abuse.
The complaints, filed in Paris and Belgium, accuse Apple France, Apple Retail France, and Apple Retail Belgium of covering up war crimes, laundering tainted minerals, and engaging in deceptive commercial practices to mislead consumers about the integrity of their supply chains. The DRC's legal team highlights reports from the United Nations and human rights organizations detailing systemic abuses in Congo's mining sector.
The outcome of these complaints will depend on whether French and Belgian authorities pursue investigations. If successful, the case could set a significant precedent for holding corporations accountable for human rights abuses in their supply chains.
