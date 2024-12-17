Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Congo accuses Apple of covering up wars, laundering minerals, and deceptive practices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Several iPhones on a desk on a green background.
Congo and Apple are at it again; the Cupertino giant has been hit with another set of allegations regarding its use of "blood" minerals – minerals that are mined in war zones and sold to finance armed conflict against governments.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has initiated legal action against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium, accusing the tech giant of benefiting from conflict minerals in its supply chain. The Congolese government claims that Apple benefits from minerals obtained through violence and exploitation, according to its lawyers, Reuters reports.

Congo is a key global supplier of tin, tantalum, and tungsten, essential for electronics. However, artisanal mining in the region often involves armed groups accused of severe human rights violations, including massacres and abuse.

While Apple states it does not source primary minerals and asserts its supply chain audits ensure compliance with ethical standards, Congolese lawyers claim otherwise. They argue Apple uses minerals illicitly obtained from Congo and laundered through international supply chains, making it complicit in crimes linked to the nation’s ongoing conflict.

The complaints, filed in Paris and Belgium, accuse Apple France, Apple Retail France, and Apple Retail Belgium of covering up war crimes, laundering tainted minerals, and engaging in deceptive commercial practices to mislead consumers about the integrity of their supply chains. The DRC's legal team highlights reports from the United Nations and human rights organizations detailing systemic abuses in Congo's mining sector.

Congo’s complaints also challenge ITSCI, a monitoring and certification scheme funded by the metals industry, which Apple cites to validate its supply chain. The DRC argues ITSCI has been discredited by organizations like the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). Despite RMI suspending ITSCI in 2022 over traceability concerns, Apple continues to reference it in its filings. That doesn't sound particularly cool, but I guess another "Mother Earth" video from Tim Cook and co. will fix things… right?

The outcome of these complaints will depend on whether French and Belgian authorities pursue investigations. If successful, the case could set a significant precedent for holding corporations accountable for human rights abuses in their supply chains.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless